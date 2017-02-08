Shenandoah announces Graybeal-Gowen Prize for Virginia poets

Shenandoah: The Washington and Lee University Review seeks submissions from Virginia poets for the 2017 Graybeal-Gowen Prize.

This annual prize awards $500 to a writer born in Virginia, with current residence in Virginia or one who lived in Virginia. Current employees of the Washington and Lee community are not eligible, but students are encouraged to participate.

The submission period is Feb. 14- March 17. Shenandoah will consider up to three poems of 50 lines or less per author. The winning poem will be published in a future edition of Shenandoah.

Jess Quinlan, from Staunton, Virginia, won the 2016 contest with her poem “Wahunsenacawh.” Her work can be viewed in the current edition of Shenandoah.

Previous year’s winners include: Nancy Schoenberger of Williamsburg, Virginia, with her poem “London Foundling Hospital”; Judith McCombs, currently of Bethesda, Maryland, with her poem “The Minister’s Wife Seeks Patrick McKommie’s Advice”; and Margaret Mackinnon of Falls Church, Virginia, with her poem “Writing On the Window.”

Contestants should send one word file for each poem with contact information in the upper right-hand corner and a brief biographical note confirming eligibility as a Virginian, to the submittable link on the review’s website (shenandoah.submittable.com/submit). No entry fee is required.

The Graybeal-Gowen Prize is dedicated to Howerton Gowen (W&L ’30), a lifelong lover of poetry. The prize is donated by Priscilla Gowen-Graybeal and her husband, James (W&L ’49).

For more information, visit shenandoahliterary.org/graybeal-gowen.