 jump to example.com

ShenanArts presents The Great American Trailer Park Musical

Published Saturday, Jun. 3, 2017, 11:13 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

The Great American Trailer Park Musical is a country-rock and blues musical about agoraphobia, ’80s nostalgia, spray cheese, road kill, hysterical pregnancy, a broken electric chair, kleptomania, strippers, flan, and disco.

The musical, being presented by ShenanArts, centers around regular guy Norbert and his agoraphobic wife, Jeannie, whose marriage is threatened by Armadillo Acres’ newcomer, the hot young stripper Pippi. The trailer park also plays home to a Greek-chorus-like trio of women Lin, Betty and Pickles, each dysfunctional in her own right.

The Off-Broadway smash has been called “More fun than a chair-throwing episode of Jerry Springer set to music.” by New Yorker magazine.

“Trailer Park is a tongue-in-cheek look into the lives of the residents of Armadillo Acres. It will have you in stitches from the opening number! This material and these actors or so awesome!” states show director Jeff McDaniel.

The production stars local favorites Brittany Kislek (Jeannie), Brent Hull (Norbert), Erin Tawney (Pippi), Aaron Crosby (Duke), Sandi Belcher (Betty), Keyairra Talley (Lin), and Cori McDaniel (Pickles).

Recommend for ages 14 & up . Adult themes.

The Great American Trailer Park Musical is directed by Jeff McDaniel. The production team includes Keyairra Talley (Choreographer), Melissa Dull (Musical Director), Jennifer Vaughan (scenic design), Vickie Craft(costume design), Tom Kernan (lighting design), Jeff McDaniel (sound designer), and Laura Craft (production stage manager).

THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL 
PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE:
June 16-18 and June 23-25, 2017
Fridays and Saturdays at 7:00 p.m.
Sundays at 3:00 p.m.

WHERE:
ShenanArts nTelos Theatre at Gypsy Hill Place 300 Churchville Avenue, Staunton, Va.
Patron parking is available in the lot below the theater and free shuttle service is available.

TICKETS:
Prices: $17 for adults, $14 for seniors and college students, and $10 for children.
Online through Vendini ~ www.shenanarts.org
Box office hours – Wed. 1:30-5:30 & Fri. 10:30-2:30 | 540.712.0001
Downtown Staunton at Black Swan Books and Music | 1 E. Beverley Street

ShenanArts is a non-profit community theatre that was organized in 1981.  Their mission continues to be using theatre to build bridges within our community through the shared experience of live theatre. ShenanArts produces plays for all generations: Youth, Teen, and Multi-Generational Shows as well as adult-oriented plays. ShenanArts is directed by a volunteer Board of Directors.  They rely on a host of dedicated community volunteers to maintain all aspects of our theatre.

The ShenanArts  nTelos Theatre is located in beautiful, historical Staunton, VA, at Gypsy Hill Place, a registered National Land Mark. The space that is now the theatre was built in 1928 and was a part of a 21 million dollar renovation.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Shenandoah National Park awarded Gold Standard designation
Virginia Commissioner of Insurance announces retirement plans
Virginia psychiatric nurses association honors EMU professor with annual award in her name
Deadline for mailed absentee applications is Tuesday, June 6
Culpeper District: Traffic Alerts for June 5-9
How are farms and farmers dealing with climate change?
Waynesboro Generals win Valley League opener
Squirrels down Trenton in front of sellout crowd
Reyes keeps rolling in Potomac shutout win
Friday games rained out at NCAA Fort Worth Regional
Appalachian Trail hikers protest McAuliffe’s support of pipelines
Staunton District Traffic Alerts: June 5-9
Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Is Hillary Clinton right?
VMI basketball adds two to recruiting class
Pipeline resistance movements join together June 10
Visioning for the future of Rio+29
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 