ShenanArts presents The Great American Trailer Park Musical

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

The Great American Trailer Park Musical is a country-rock and blues musical about agoraphobia, ’80s nostalgia, spray cheese, road kill, hysterical pregnancy, a broken electric chair, kleptomania, strippers, flan, and disco.

The musical, being presented by ShenanArts, centers around regular guy Norbert and his agoraphobic wife, Jeannie, whose marriage is threatened by Armadillo Acres’ newcomer, the hot young stripper Pippi. The trailer park also plays home to a Greek-chorus-like trio of women Lin, Betty and Pickles, each dysfunctional in her own right.

The Off-Broadway smash has been called “More fun than a chair-throwing episode of Jerry Springer set to music.” by New Yorker magazine.

“Trailer Park is a tongue-in-cheek look into the lives of the residents of Armadillo Acres. It will have you in stitches from the opening number! This material and these actors or so awesome!” states show director Jeff McDaniel.

The production stars local favorites Brittany Kislek (Jeannie), Brent Hull (Norbert), Erin Tawney (Pippi), Aaron Crosby (Duke), Sandi Belcher (Betty), Keyairra Talley (Lin), and Cori McDaniel (Pickles).

Recommend for ages 14 & up . Adult themes.

The Great American Trailer Park Musical is directed by Jeff McDaniel. The production team includes Keyairra Talley (Choreographer), Meliss a Dull (Musical Director), Jennifer Vaughan (scenic design), Vickie Craft(costume design), Tom Kernan (lighting design), Jeff McDaniel (sound designer), and Laura Craft (production stage manager).

THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE:

June 16-18 and June 23-25, 2017

Fridays and Saturdays at 7:00 p.m.

Sundays at 3:00 p.m.

WHERE:

ShenanArts nTelos Theatre at Gypsy Hill Place 300 Churchville Avenue, Staunton, Va.

Patron parking is available in the lot below the theater and free shuttle service is available.

TICKETS:

Prices: $17 for adults, $14 for seniors and college students, and $10 for children.

Online through Vendini ~ www.shenanarts.org

Box office hours – Wed. 1:30-5:30 & Fri. 10:30-2:30 | 540.712.0001

Downtown Staunton at Black Swan Books and Music | 1 E. Beverley Street

ShenanArts is a non-profit community theatre that was organized in 1981. Their mission continues to be using theatre to build bridges within our community through the shared experience of live theatre. ShenanArts produces plays for all generations: Youth, Teen, and Multi-Generational Shows as well as adult-oriented plays. ShenanArts is directed by a volunteer Board of Directors. They rely on a host of dedicated community volunteers to maintain all aspects of our theatre.

The ShenanArts nTelos Theatre is located in beautiful, historical Staunton, VA, at Gypsy Hill Place, a registered National Land Mark. The space that is now the theatre was built in 1928 and was a part of a 21 million dollar renovation.