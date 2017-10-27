ShenanArts to present The Game’s Afoot

ShenanArts presents Ken Ludwig’s The Game’s Afoot; or Holmes for the Holidays, on back-to-back weekends, Nov. 3-5 and Nov 10-12.

Ludwig, known for his fast paced, Tony Award winning humor in plays such as Lend Me A Tenor and Moon Over Buffalo, brings nonstop laughs in this suspenseful, comedic whodunit.

It is December 1936 and Broadway star William Gillette, admired the world over for his leading role in the play Sherlock Holmes, has invited his fellow cast-members to his Connecticut castle for a weekend of revelry. But when one of the guests is stabbed to death, the festivities in this isolated house of tricks and mirrors quickly turn dangerous. Then it’s up to Gillette himself, as he assumes the persona of his beloved Holmes, to track down the killer before the next victim appears. The danger and hilarity are non-stop in this glittering whodunit set during the Christmas holidays.

Under the direction of Anne Taetzsch Fitzgerald we meet William Gillette (Larry Rambo), the author and star of the Broadway hit Sherlock Holmes; Felix Geisel (Andrew West) Gillette’s loyal side kick and best friend, Madge Geisel (Justine Mackey) the wry and outspoken wife of Felix, Aggie Wheeler (Tara Wall) the good-natured ingénue, Simon Bright (Matthew Cline-Taskey) an enthusiastic and eager member of the company, Martha Gillette (Diane Kester) Gillette’s dotty, yet feisty, mother, Daria Chase (Jenny Howard) the sharp witted theater critic, and Inspector Goring (Lea Hedrick) an eccentric detective who misses the clues yet always gets her man.

“Laughter is good for the heart and soul. Theatrical comedies give us a chance to let go of the stresses of the world for a couple of hours. The Game’s Afoot will keep you laughing and guessing until the very end,” said Fitzgerald.

Performances for The Game’s Afoot are Nov. 3-5 and Nov 10-12. Friday and Saturday shows start at 7pm, Sunday matinees are at 3pm.Tickets are $8-$14 and are available online at www.shenanarts.org, by calling 540-712-0001, or downtown Staunton at Black Swan Books and Music. ShenanArts is located at Gypsy Hill Place, 300 Churchville Ave, Staunton, VA 24401.

ShenanArts is a nonprofit theatre that was organized in 1981. Our mission continues to be using the theatre to build bridges within our community.