Shay Herring Clanton exhibit opens at Beverley Street Studio School

In The Field by Shay Herring Clanton will open Friday, January 27, in the Beverley Street Studio School Gallery at 22 West Beverley Street.

The opening is from 5:30 – 7:30pm with an artist’s talk at 6:00pm. The event is free and open to the public. The exhibit runs through Sunday, March 12.

Shay received a BA with a combined major in Studio Art and Art History from Mary Baldwin College and an MFA in Painting and Drawing from James Madison University. For the past 16 years she has taught Basic Drawing, Basic Painting, Watercolor, and Fundamentals of Color and Design at Mary Baldwin College and continues to teach watercolor workshops at Beverley Street Studio School in Staunton, Virginia.

In her paintings, inspired by the forests of her home in the Virginia Mountains and by the Alabama landscape of her birthplace, Shay seeks to express what has informed her lifelong love of the natural world. In her abstracted watercolors of rocks, moss, lichen, and streams she records, through direct observation, her perception of a moment in time and the movement and flux of light, shadow, color and form. Her finished oil paintings are created in the studio and are based on her watercolor sketches, photos, and drawings. All of her work is informed by a personal and emotional connection to place. The quality of light in both a physical and spiritual sense is always an integral part of Shay’s work.

For more information on Shay Herring Clanton visit shayherringclanton.com.