 jump to example.com

Shaw lifts Squirrels over Reading

Published Friday, Apr. 14, 2017, 11:35 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

richmond flying squirrelsChris Shaw smacked a majestic two-run homer over the right field wall to snap a 3-3 tie in the eighth inning and lead Richmond (4-5) to a 5-3 win over Reading (3-5) on Friday night at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Shaw collected four RBI’s and had three hits to lead the charge and even the series. Squirrels starting pitcher Sam Coonrod received a no-decision despite nine strikeouts over six innings of work. Coonrod allowed just three runs (two earned) and walked one. First pitch for the final game of the three game set  is Saturday at2:05 p.m.

Chris Shaw began his productive night by giving the Squirrels a 1-0 lead in the first inning. With two outs, Miguel Gomez drilled a double into right center field and Shaw followed with a line drive base hit to left.

Coonrod countered by making quick work of the Fightin Phils in the first inning. The righty picked up a double play to face the minimum in the second, but ran into trouble in the third. Ryan Lollis dropped a fly ball to open the third and Angelo Mora lined a single to put runners on the corners. Second baseman Scott Kingery then blasted a three-run homer over the right center field wall for a 3-1 Reading advantage.

Reading starting pitcher Drew Anderson picked up steam after the first inning snafu. The righty worked around a base hit in the second and punched out a pair of hitters to bookend the third inning.  He evaded a walk to start the fourth and threw 67 pitches in the first four innings of work.

Coonrod shook off the homer and came back with a vengeance, striking out the side in the fourth and two more in the fifth. The righty collected eight strikeouts on 70 pitches through the first five innings.

Anderson returned to pitch the sixth but yielded a base hit to Brandon Bednar and an RBI double to Chris Shaw, ending his outing. Right-hander Yacksel Rios replaced Anderson and relinquished a game-tying flare single off the bat of Ryan Lollis. Anderson finished with 5 1/3 innings worked and allowed three runs on five hits in a no-decision. He struck out three and walked one.

Coonrod finished off the sixth inning and D.J. Snelton entered from the bullpen for a scoreless seventh and eighth. Snelten (2-0) picked up the win as Shaw provided the go-ahead runs with his second home run of the season in the top of the eighth inning. Reyes Moronta earned his second save of the year with a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

The Flying Squirrels continue their first road trip of the season on Saturday afternoon in Reading, PA. Right-hander Cory Taylor (0-1,9.64) is scheduled to throw against Reading RHP Shane Watson (1-0, 7.20) in the final game of the three game series. The flying Squirrels return to The Diamond on Friday, April 21st against Reading. Season tickets, mini plans and group outings are available by contacting the Flying Squirrels box office at 804-359-3866 or online at www.squirrelsbaseball.com

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Consumers paying less this spring for a dozen foods
VMI Keydets fall to Mercer in Game 2, 9-6
Homers power Hillcats to 5-2 win
Winthrop uses big fifth to defeat Liberty, 11-4
P-Nats offense comes up short in 4-3 loss to Wilmington
No. 12 UVA wins in 10th at Virginia Tech, 3-2
Our Revolution endorses Tom Perriello for governor
Northam campaign announces Women for Northam coalition
Gas prices hit 19-month high
Talking Russia, Syria, cyber warfare with Mark Warner
Mechanical engineering railway laboratory participates in $7 million railway safety effort
UVA finds way to view genes inside living cells
Augusta County Library to celebrate 40th anniversary
Mercer holds off VMI Keydets in slugfest, 10-6
Suarez start slips away: Squirrels drop first road contest
Winthrop halts Liberty win streak, 5-3
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 