 jump to example.com

Shareholders add ‘Energy’ to Dominion name

Published Wednesday, May. 10, 2017, 4:54 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Dominion Resources, Inc., has become Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE: D), after a vote by shareholders today to change the company’s name.

dominion virginia power“While our name may be changing, what is not changing is our commitment to safety, customer service and our communities,” said Thomas F. Farrell, II, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Dominion Energy. “Our 16,200 employees remain dedicated to meeting the needs of our 6 million customers and others who depend on us. This new name is reflective of that dedication. Energy is at the core of our modern life.”

The company’s local electric and natural gas utilities and many other businesses will unify under the Dominion Energy name in the coming days. Changes to company bills, building signage, trucks, employee uniforms and other identifying marks will occur in the coming months.

Dominion Energy plans to request name changes to several customer-facing legal and “doing business as” entities.

Selected changes, effective May 12 unless otherwise noted, include:

Previously known as To be known as
Dominion Virginia Power Dominion Energy Virginia
Dominion North Carolina Power Dominion Energy North Carolina
Dominion Hope Dominion Energy West Virginia
Dominion East Ohio Dominion Energy Ohio
Questar Gas Dominion Energy Utah

Dominion Energy Wyoming

Dominion Energy Idaho
Wexpro Dominion Energy Wexpro
Dominion Carolina Gas Transmission, LLC Dominion Energy Carolina Gas Transmission, LLC
Dominion Energy, Inc. Dominion Generation, Inc. (to take effect May 10)
Dominion Gas Holdings, LLC Dominion Energy Gas Holdings, LLC
Dominion Midstream GP, LLC Dominion Energy Midstream GP, LLC
Dominion Questar Corporation Dominion Energy Questar Corporation
Dominion Retail, Inc. Dominion Energy Solutions, Inc.
Dominion Transmission, Inc. Dominion Energy Transmission, Inc.
Questar Pipeline, LLC Dominion Energy Questar Pipeline, LLC

 

A new logo, last modified in 2000, also takes effect today. Designed by the global branding firm of Chermayeff & Geismar & Haviv, it retains the “D” shape while modernizing the look with stripes suggesting energy through the blue silhouette.

The names of Dominion Energy’s three operating segments – through which the company manages its daily operations and that the company uses in its financial reporting to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission – will be revised. Power Delivery Group, Power Generation Group and Gas Infrastructure Group will replace Dominion Virginia Power, Dominion Generation and Dominion Energy, respectively.

The board of directors of Dominion Midstream GP, LLC, the general partner of Dominion Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: DM), a publicly owned subsidiary of Dominion Energy, also intends to file an Amendment to the Certificate of Limited Partnership in Delaware that would allow the partnership to be known as Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP, retaining its “DM” ticker symbol on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Also, late evening tonight, the company plans to change its web address to www.DominionEnergy.com. Visitors who go to the current site, dom.com, will be redirected automatically to the new site.

Dominion Energy shares of common stock will continue to be traded on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “D.”

Dominion Energy is one of the nation’s largest producers and transporters of energy, with a portfolio of approximately 26,200 megawatts of generation, 15,000 miles of natural gas transmission, gathering and storage pipeline, and 6,600 miles of electric transmission lines. Dominion operates one of the nation’s largest natural gas storage systems with 1 trillion cubic feet of storage capacity and serves more than 6 million utility and retail energy customers. For more information, visit www.dom.com.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Interstate 64 traffic change in Rockbridge County rescheduled
Altoona escapes Squirrels sweep
ACC teams make strong showing in Academic Progress Report data
Men’s tennis: No. 2 UVA hosts NCAA Regional this weekend
Three arrested in 2016 Waynesboro murder
Shenandoah Valley Bach Festival celebrates 25 years
MBU to host extreme adventurer, education leader to deliver 175th Commencement Address
Giving Trump the benefit of the doubt on Comey
Giants’ Crawford crashes party as Squirrels batter Curve
Blue Rocks walk-off with 3-2 win over Potomac
Triston McKenzie fans 14 in 4-1 Lynchburg win
Liberty dumps Elon, 16-6
Warner, Kaine introduce bill to safeguard women’s preventive healthcare services
Bell Biv Devoe, Blackstreet & SWV coming to Altria Theater June 30
Four facts about illegal immigration in the United States
Skills I improve when write my college essay and paper | OnlineCollegeEssay.com
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 