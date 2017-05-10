Shareholders add ‘Energy’ to Dominion name

Dominion Resources, Inc., has become Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE: D), after a vote by shareholders today to change the company’s name.

“While our name may be changing, what is not changing is our commitment to safety, customer service and our communities,” said Thomas F. Farrell, II, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Dominion Energy. “Our 16,200 employees remain dedicated to meeting the needs of our 6 million customers and others who depend on us. This new name is reflective of that dedication. Energy is at the core of our modern life.”

The company’s local electric and natural gas utilities and many other businesses will unify under the Dominion Energy name in the coming days. Changes to company bills, building signage, trucks, employee uniforms and other identifying marks will occur in the coming months.

Dominion Energy plans to request name changes to several customer-facing legal and “doing business as” entities.

Selected changes, effective May 12 unless otherwise noted, include:

Previously known as To be known as Dominion Virginia Power Dominion Energy Virginia Dominion North Carolina Power Dominion Energy North Carolina Dominion Hope Dominion Energy West Virginia Dominion East Ohio Dominion Energy Ohio Questar Gas Dominion Energy Utah Dominion Energy Wyoming Dominion Energy Idaho Wexpro Dominion Energy Wexpro Dominion Carolina Gas Transmission, LLC Dominion Energy Carolina Gas Transmission, LLC Dominion Energy, Inc. Dominion Generation, Inc. (to take effect May 10) Dominion Gas Holdings, LLC Dominion Energy Gas Holdings, LLC Dominion Midstream GP, LLC Dominion Energy Midstream GP, LLC Dominion Questar Corporation Dominion Energy Questar Corporation Dominion Retail, Inc. Dominion Energy Solutions, Inc. Dominion Transmission, Inc. Dominion Energy Transmission, Inc. Questar Pipeline, LLC Dominion Energy Questar Pipeline, LLC

A new logo, last modified in 2000, also takes effect today. Designed by the global branding firm of Chermayeff & Geismar & Haviv, it retains the “D” shape while modernizing the look with stripes suggesting energy through the blue silhouette.

The names of Dominion Energy’s three operating segments – through which the company manages its daily operations and that the company uses in its financial reporting to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission – will be revised. Power Delivery Group, Power Generation Group and Gas Infrastructure Group will replace Dominion Virginia Power, Dominion Generation and Dominion Energy, respectively.

The board of directors of Dominion Midstream GP, LLC, the general partner of Dominion Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: DM), a publicly owned subsidiary of Dominion Energy, also intends to file an Amendment to the Certificate of Limited Partnership in Delaware that would allow the partnership to be known as Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP, retaining its “DM” ticker symbol on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Also, late evening tonight, the company plans to change its web address to www.DominionEnergy.com. Visitors who go to the current site, dom.com, will be redirected automatically to the new site.

Dominion Energy shares of common stock will continue to be traded on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “D.”

Dominion Energy is one of the nation’s largest producers and transporters of energy, with a portfolio of approximately 26,200 megawatts of generation, 15,000 miles of natural gas transmission, gathering and storage pipeline, and 6,600 miles of electric transmission lines. Dominion operates one of the nation’s largest natural gas storage systems with 1 trillion cubic feet of storage capacity and serves more than 6 million utility and retail energy customers. For more information, visit www.dom.com.