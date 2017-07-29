 jump to example.com

Shao-Ching Chiang throws no-hitter in 3-0 Hillcats win

Published Saturday, Jul. 29, 2017, 11:38 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Shao-Ching Chiang needed just 106 pitches to throw the first complete-game no-hitter for a Lynchburg team since Tim Van Egmond did it for the Lynchburg Red Sox on June 1, 1992. The Hillcats only had two hits of their own but produced three runs to claim a 3-0 victory over Winston-Salem Saturday night.

lynchburg hillcatsThe right-hander recorded 16 groundouts and seven strikeouts en route to the first Lynchburg no-hitter of any kind since the Hillcats had back-to-back combined no-hitters on June 26 and 27 in 2014. Chiang only allowed three baserunners the entire game. The first batter of the game, Bryant Flete, reached on an error. Outside of that, Brady Conlan walked and was hit by a pitch. No other Dash hitter reached base in the contest.

Winston-Salem did not see a ball leave the infield until the sixth inning. Only four outs were recorded in the air, including the final out of the game when Willi Castro made a leaping catch on a line drive hit by Zack Collins. Chiang retired the final 14 batters he faced Saturday.

Offensively, the Hillcats scored three runs on just two hits. Kelvis Valerio started for Winston-Salem on short notice after a late lineup change. He tossed four perfect innings before leaving the game. Facing a new pitcher in Mike Morrison, Lynchburg finally broke through with a Gavin Collins leadoff single in the fifth. An error and a walk loaded the bases. Martin Cervenka hit a sacrifice fly to center field to bring home Collins.

The Hillcats added a pair of runs in the ninth. Connor Marabell tripled and scored on a throwing error, while Cervenka walked and later scored on a groundout to first. Chiang worked a 1-2-3 ninth to finish the Hillcats’ eighth shutout of the year. It also gave Chiang (8-8) his first victory since May 28 after he began the year 7-2.

Lynchburg completes its weeklong homestand with a doubleheader Sunday at 3 p.m. The Hillcats and Winston-Salem will play a pair of seven-inning games. It’s “Honey I Shrunk the Kids Night” at City Stadium, and gates will open at 2 p.m. Those who cannot attend the games can hear them live at www.lynchburg-hillcats.com.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Tree trimming will close one lane on Route 250 in Albemarle County next week
Potomac rally falls short
VBL Playoffs: Generals take Game 1 at Harrisonburg
Taylor made: Squirrels deal Erie a pair of shutouts
Kaine bill would protect transit funds for communities impacted by natural disasters
American Shakespeare Center hires literary manager
Staunton District Traffic Alerts: July 31-Aug. 4
Video: UVA QB Kurt Benkert talks football
UVA alum Leah Smith third in 800m freestyle
How are environmentalists using Instagram to further their causes?
New precision medicine approach could save patients grappling with life-threatening intestinal infections
Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: July 31-Aug. 4
Squirrels defy deficit, dampness to even series
Dinner Diva: Crabby? Five ways to boost your mood with food
New Study: Research calls for enhancing long-term benefits of Farm Bill programs
Charlottesville to hold public meeting on changes to public parking
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 