Shannon Montague appointed Head of the Learning Village at St. Anne’s-Belfield School

St. Anne’s-Belfield School announced the appointment of Shannon Montague as the next Head of the Learning Village, succeeding Andrew Brennan on the occasion of his retirement. Montague’s appointment concludes a nearly four-month international search for the position, which oversees Pre-School through eighth grade.

“In Shannon we have found someone who will build upon the superb progress of the past several years and, in collaboration with our faculty, lead our Learning Village community to even greater heights of excellence and innovation,” said Head of School David Lourie.

For Montague, it will be a return to Charlottesville as she graduated from the University of Virginia in 2005 with a degree in English literature. She also earned a master’s degree in educational leadership from Columbia University’s Teachers’ College in 2011. She will bring to St. Anne’s-Belfield more than a decade of experience at three independent schools, The Bryn Mawr School (Baltimore, Md.), Bullis School (Potomac, Md.), and St. Albans School (Washington, D.C.).

Throughout her career Montague has served as a middle school dean of students, drama coordinator, technology integrator, English teacher, and sixth grade teacher and coordinator. Her expertise and interests include leading faculty professional development, speaking at conferences and workshops nationally, integrating technology into classrooms, serving as a board member of a charter school in Baltimore and for the Edcamp Foundation, and even participating in community theater productions. She was named a Teacher of the Future by the National Association of Independent Schools in 2013, and was asked to serve on the faculty of that same program the following year. Montague’s teaching has also been honored with the annual teaching awards at both Bullis and Bryn Mawr, in 2008 and 2015 respectively.

Montague’s official appointment begins July 1, 2017.