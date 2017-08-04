Shakespeare campers perform this weekend

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

The American Shakespeare Center Theatre Camp wraps up three weeks of camp with performances of Love’s Labour’s Lost, King Lear, and Francis Beaumont’s The Knight of the Burning Pestle on Sunday, August 6 at the Blackfriars Playhouse.

Twice each summer, the ASC Theatre Camp plunges high-school students into three weeks of intensive and immersive programming. Participants preview the college experience by living and working on the residential campus at Mary Baldwin University and learn through a unique combination of performance training, academic discovery, and preparation for college life.

This camp session features camper Ogechi Egonu, who earned a scholarship to camp by winning first prize at the English Speaking Union’s National Shakespeare Competition. Egonu is a recent graduate of the San Domenico School in San Anselmo, California and the daughter of Nigerian immigrants. “I was spellbound by Ogechi’s performance at the ESU competition earlier this year as Othello,” says Co-Founder and Director of Mission Ralph Alan Cohen. “It has been thrilling to have her at the ASC for camp this summer.” Egonu plays the title role in the performance of King Lear.

Performances begin at the Blackfriars Playhouse at 11:45am. Each performance runs 45 minutes. They are directed by Andrew Blasenek, Marshall B Garrett, and Patrick Harris. Camp performances are free and open to the public. More information is available at www.americanshakespearecenter. com and www.asctheatrecamp.com.