Seventh annual James River Expeditions Launch at headwaters of the James River

On Sunday, July 9, 10 high school students from across the James River basin will launch from the headwaters of the James River on the seventh annual Upper James River Expedition. These students will spend the week in a “floating classroom,” paddling the river from Iron Gate to Snowden.

During the Upper James River Expedition, participants will learn about conservation, responsible stewardship and the river’s history while camping and traveling aboard canoes. They will meet a diverse group of business owners, farmers and others along the way to learn about their livelihoods and the many uses for the river. This once in a lifetime learning adventure focuses on building confidence and leadership in participants while helping them understand the importance of the river and the future challenges for keeping it healthy.

This year’s Upper James River Expedition participants come from high schools in Powhatan, Hanover, Albemarle and Henrico Counties, as well as Richmond and Charlottesville.

Since 2011, more than 166 students and 26 teachers from 42 schools across Virginia have participated in the Expedition.

The 7th Annual James River Expedition is funded through the generosity of the Norfolk Southern Foundation and several Richmond-area foundations.

To learn more visit www.jamesriverassociation.org/expedition.