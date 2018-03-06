Seven tips for strengthening your mind

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Reddit WhatsApp

If you truly want to enjoy a long and happy life, it is vital that you focus a substantial amount of your attention towards boosting your brain power. After all, this is an excellent way for you to protect yourself against debilitating conditions that can affect people during later life. It is also a great opportunity for you to improve your ability to think creatively, tackle challenges, and navigate the world around you. Below are seven tips that will help you to strengthen your mind.

Take part in challenging activities with your social group

Whenever you are spending time with your social circle, it is important that you endeavor to take part in challenging activities. Instead of opting for generic past times such as sitting in a café or walking around the shops, you should set your sights a little higher. One option is to sign your group up for a Boston Escape Room as this is an amazing opportunity for you to put your collective brain power to the test and to find out what you are capable of. Not only is this a challenging activity, but it is also a fantastic way for you to have fun with your friends. You could also attend a pub quiz, visit a science museum, or sit in on an interesting lecture.

Make sure that you are getting the right amount of sleep

The next step is to make sure that you are always getting the right amount of sleep. Providing your mind with plenty of opportunities to switch off is a great way for you to protect its long-term health. Establishing a clear sleeping pattern will also make it easier for you to concentrate during the day. Why spend your time being tired and distracted, when you could be laser focused on the task at hand? Ideally, you should be getting at least nine hours of sleep each night. You can achieve this by going to bed a couple of hours earlier and finding time to lie in on some days. You should also evaluate whether or not you are getting enough deep sleep as it is essential if you are going to wake up feeling refreshed. If you are a light sleeper, you can resolve the issue by switching off your technology, putting together a bedtime routine, and investing in a white noise machine.

Evaluate your diet and eat plenty of brain foods

In addition to this, you should evaluate your diet and eat plenty of brain foods. Just as food has an impact on your body, it also has an impact on your mental health. That is why you need to ensure you are eating balanced meals and lots of healthy snacks. Although it might be tempting to indulge, it is vital that you don’t give into junk food and sugary snacks. Instead, you should make an effort to eat food items such as oily fish, green vegetables, and lentils. You could also start taking fish oil capsules every day, as this is a great way for you to ensure you are getting the right nutrients, even if your diet lets you down.

Find time for challenging exercise activities

If you are trying your best to follow a healthy diet, you should also work hard to get fit and active. Even if you are struggling to balance a busy schedule, you should still be able to find time for challenging exercise activities. Just make sure that you find an activity that challenges your mind as well as your body. Firstly, this will allow you to boost your brain power. Secondly, it will help you to stay motivated whenever you feel like giving up. Why get bored running on a treadmill, when you could be taking part in an interesting activity that challenges the way you think? You could try out self-defense, as this activity involves learning a new skill and multi-tasking. Or, you could explore the many benefits of yoga, as this activity will help you to clear your mind and reduce your stress levels.

Try to learn a new language

Another great idea is to learn a new language, as this is a fantastic way for you to improve the way in which your brain works. Depending on the language you learn, you could also use your new skill to help you secure employment, move abroad, or find new friends. If you are determined to make this happen, you should invest in audio tapes that you can listen to during your commute to work. You could also sign up for a night course, download useful apps, watch helpful YouTube tutorials, or hire a personal tutor. You could even organize a trip abroad to celebrate your success.

Create your own personal library

If you buy any language books, during your educational journey, you should add these texts to your personal library. Expanding your collection of books is a fantastic way for you to strengthen your mind. If you struggle to think creatively, you should purchase plenty of fiction books that will help you to escape to another world and come up with your own ideas. Or, if you struggle to retain facts and engage with the world around you, you should purchase a wide range of non-fiction books that will allow you to fill in the blanks in your knowledge. Even if you are tight on space, you could always invest in a kindle and set up your own digital library. It is a great way for you to enjoy the best of both worlds.

Use technology to your advantage

You can also use technology to your advantage by downloading brain teaser apps onto your smartphone. It will provide you with a daily challenge that will help you to stay on top of your brain power. Another idea is to purchase a tablet that will allow you to take notes when you are attending a lecture, capture incredible images when you visit an interesting exhibition and find the answer to burning questions at the click of a button.





Stable Craft Brewing is a manufacturer of quality, craft beer and requires a motivated, results-driven Sales Manager to lead its sales department. More information: click here.



"



Related Stories