Seven-run fifth inning lifts Bridgewater past Messiah

Bridgewater College erased a 4-0 deficit with seven runs in the bottom of the fifth inning Friday afternoon and defeated Messiah College, 9-5, in non-conference action.

Messiah nicked Eagles starter Samuel Imeson for a run in the top of the second inning and then added three runs in the top of the fifth to lead 4-0. Josh Hayner and Colin Fry started the fifth with singles off Eagles’ reliever Casey Crawford and both runners scored on a single by Adam Janney for a 3-0 Falcons’ lead. Janney scored on a double by Kyle Schoen, making the score 4-0.

Messiah lefty Jordan Nichols allowed just two hits in his four innings of work, but the Eagles got the offense untracked against the Falcons’ bullpen in the fifth.

Brandon Poole led off the bottom of the fifth inning with a bunt single and, with one out, pinch-hitter Matthew LaPrade lined a single to right-center. Poole moved to third when the ball was bobbled in the outfield and LaPrade hustled into second. Kenner Berry then singled to left, chasing home both runners and cutting the Messiah lead to 4-2.

Chris King singled, moving Berry to third, and Luke Paczewski followed with a run-scoring single, making the score 4-3. Pinch-hitter Jake Bailey then delivered a run-scoring single through the right side to tie the score at 4-4.

Jacob Talley and JT Creed followed with back-to-back RBI-hits to put the Eagles ahead 6-4. Poole was hit by a pitch to load the sacks and LaPrade worked his way on with a walk to force home a run, giving the Eagles a 7-4 advantage.

Bridgewater added two more runs in the sixth to lead 9-4. King led off the inning with a single and moved to third on a base hit by Paczewski. Paczewski moved to second on the throw back into the infield, giving the Eagles two runners in scoring position with no outs. Bailey plated King with a sacrifice fly to right and Paczewski moved up to third on the play. Creed struck out on a pitch in the dirt and when the ball skipped past the catcher Paczewski raced home to put the Eagles on top, 9-4.

Imeson worked 3.1 innings and allowed just one run on three hits, but six bases on balls ended his day early. Crawford picked up the win, allowing three runs in his 2.2 innings. Ian Mayes earned the save, allowing just one run in the final three innings.

Paczewski continued his torrid early-season hitting with a 3-for-5 day at the plate. Berry was 2-for-4 with two RBIs while King was 2-for-5 with two runs scored.

Bridgewater is now 2-2 on the season while the Falcons drop to 0-2.

The Eagles and Falcons will play again Saturday afternoon with first pitch scheduled for 2:00 p.m.