Seven African-American honorees named ‘Strong Men & Women in Virginia History’
Dominion Energy and the Library of Virginia commemorated the leadership and achievements of seven outstanding African-Americans during the sixth annual “Strong Men & Women in Virginia History” awards program held Feb. 7 at the Richmond Marriott. The program honors prominent African-Americans past and present who have made noteworthy and admirable contributions to the commonwealth.
“For the young men or women who aspire to be leaders in any chosen field, this year’s honorees provide strong examples of what it means to make positive and lasting impacts on society,” said Mark Webb, senior vice president, Corporate Affairs and chief legal officer, Dominion Energy. “We’re honored to acknowledge these individuals for all they achieved and all they have done to make life better for others.”
“The Library of Virginia is proud to partner with Dominion Energy in recognizing the accomplishments of African American Virginians from the past through the present day whose efforts have enriched both our commonwealth and our nation,” said Dr. Sandra G. Treadway, Librarian of Virginia. “The seven honorees in the 2018 Strong Men and Women in Virginia History program have remarkable life stories and serve as powerful role models for the rising generation – and indeed for us all.”
This year’s honorees made great advances in the fields of medicine, education, sports, physics, law and civil rights:
- Dana Olden Baldwin* Physician & Entrepreneur, Martinsville
- Warren Wesley Buck III Physicist & Educator, Hampton
- Mavis Claytor-Ford Nurse & Administrator, Salem
- Calvin Coolidge Green* Civil Rights Activist & Educator, New Kent
- Edwin Bancroft Henderson Basketball Pioneer & Civil Rights Activist, Falls Church
- Angela Edwards Roberts Judge & Youth Advocate, Richmond
- Marguerite Bailey Young Educator & Healthcare Advocate, Fredericksburg
*Posthumous honor
Four high school student essay winners were also recognized during the ceremony. Each wrote essays, selected from nearly 300 entries, about the struggles they faced in their day-to-day lives.
The winners of the 2018 Strong Men & Women in Virginia History student essay writing contest:
- Kallie Berry Gate City High School, Gate City
- McKenzie Bryant Maury High School, Norfolk
- Angie Muguruza West Potomac High School, Alexandria
- Rashad Seaborne Maggie Walker Governor’s School, Richmond
Each student will receive an Apple MacBook Air laptop and $1,000 for their school.
