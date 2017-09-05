 jump to example.com

Seth Glier, Matt Nakoa coming to the Wayne Theatre on Oct. 20

Published Tuesday, Sep. 5, 2017, 4:58 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Young music talents Seth Glier and Matt Nakoa will be performing in concert at the Wayne Theatre on Friday, Oct. 20.

Seth Glier Matt NakoaTickets for the 7:30 p.m. show are $22.

Despite his relatively young age, Glier is a seasoned troubadour. A singer-songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist who averages over 150 live performances annually, Glier has gone from opening act to headlining his own shows and playing major festivals.

He’s shared the stage with artists as diverse as James Taylor, Ani DeFranco, Martin Sexton, Emmylou Harris and Ryan Adams, and has quickly become known for his passionate live sets and powerful command of both piano and guitar.

Glier is a national spokesperson for ChildFund International where he has helped over 200 children find sponsors.

Nakoa is an internationally-known touring singer/songwriter, recently appearing at the White House, throughout India, and regularly with folk icon Tom Rush.

Growing up on a small farm in upstate New York, Nakoa discovered music as a means of teenage escape and trained to be a concert pianist.

His two albums, Light in the Dark (2012) and A Dozen other Loves (2014) explores an intimate acoustic palette. Across the board his song craft has garnered awards, including a win at Kerrville Folk Festival’s prestigious New Folk Competition.

Tickets and more information: click here.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Acclaimed BalletX bringing world-class dance show to Wayne Theatre on Oct. 21
Heart by Heart brings tribute show to Wayne Theatre on Oct. 7
John Denver tribute band plays the Wayne Theatre on Oct. 6
The Petty Hearts bring Tom Petty tribute to Wayne Theatre on Sept. 22
Grammy-nominated Four Freshmen performing at the Wayne Theatre on Sept. 16
‘Glee’ alums Derik Nelson & Family to appear at Wayne Theatre on Sept. 15
One dead in accident on Interstate 81 in Augusta County
Waynesboro Police seek public help ID’g shoplifting suspect
AAA: Gas prices continue to increase post-Harvey
Antibiotics found to weaken body’s ability to fight off disease
Ken Farmer from ‘Antiques Roadshow’ headlines event at Wayne Theatre
I’m Listening: Entercom announces campaign for mental health, suicide prevention
Where the Mountains Meet the Sky: New exhibit opens at Wayne Theatre
McAuliffe statement on President Trump’s DACA announcement
Sen. Warner on President Trump decision to end DACA
ACC announces football players of the week
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 