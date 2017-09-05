Seth Glier, Matt Nakoa coming to the Wayne Theatre on Oct. 20

Young music talents Seth Glier and Matt Nakoa will be performing in concert at the Wayne Theatre on Friday, Oct. 20.

Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show are $22.

Despite his relatively young age, Glier is a seasoned troubadour. A singer-songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist who averages over 150 live performances annually, Glier has gone from opening act to headlining his own shows and playing major festivals.

He’s shared the stage with artists as diverse as James Taylor, Ani DeFranco, Martin Sexton, Emmylou Harris and Ryan Adams, and has quickly become known for his passionate live sets and powerful command of both piano and guitar.

Glier is a national spokesperson for ChildFund International where he has helped over 200 children find sponsors.

Nakoa is an internationally-known touring singer/songwriter, recently appearing at the White House, throughout India, and regularly with folk icon Tom Rush.

Growing up on a small farm in upstate New York, Nakoa discovered music as a means of teenage escape and trained to be a concert pianist.

His two albums, Light in the Dark (2012) and A Dozen other Loves (2014) explores an intimate acoustic palette. Across the board his song craft has garnered awards, including a win at Kerrville Folk Festival’s prestigious New Folk Competition.

