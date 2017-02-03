 jump to example.com

Senators introduce legislation to codify NSC membership

Published Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, 6:10 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

congressU.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner (D-VA), Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), Kamala Harris (D-CA), Martin Heinrich (D-NM), Patrick Leahy (D-VT), and Jeff Merkley (D-OR) introduced legislation that will clarify the permanent membership of the National Security Council (NSC) to better ensure that decisions affecting the national security of the nation are not clouded by political calculations.

The legislation addresses significant concerns following President Trump’s reorganization of the NSC, which diminished the permanent roles of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the Director of National Intelligence and extended NSC membership to a top campaign and political advisor.

“President Trump’s reorganization of the NSC is deeply troubling, and it reflects a misguided desire to place political considerations above the valued and sober advice of any president’s most experienced military and intelligence advisors. Presidents from Truman to Obama have utilized the guidance of the NSC to make important foreign policy and national security decisions,” said Sen. Warner, Vice Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee. “Respected national security voices in both parties have pointed out that it is unprecedented for the president’s chief political advisor to be made part of a process that should be above politics. Ensuring that the NSC’s recommendations are made by knowledgeable professionals who can provide objective analysis is imperative at this time.”

On Saturday, President Trump issued National Security Presidential Memorandum (NSPM) 2, which outlined how he would organize and use his National Security Council. In the memorandum, he elevated a senior political advisor to be a core member of the influential Principals Committee, while also removing the Director of National Intelligence and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff as permanent members of the Principals Committee unless issues pertaining to their responsibilities or expertise are to be discussed.

“Placing a political advisor on the National Security Council, on par with the Secretaries of Defense, State and Homeland Security, is a completely unacceptable infringement of politics into national security. Our bill makes it clear that the president should listen to our foreign policy and national security leaders, not political aides, to keep Americans safe,” Sen. Feinstein said.

“President Trump’s decision to elevate a political operative to a permanent member of the National Security Council (NSC) and demote intelligence and military experts demonstrates his misguided approach to national security. The NSC restructuring is a fundamentally flawed political ploy that it guarantees that President Trump’s top political strategist will participate in every decision-making meeting on national security issues, including those pertaining military operations, and does not provide the same guarantee to the military and intelligence community,” said Sen. Harris, a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee. “This is an incredibly dangerous precedent, and Congress must take action to address it in order to defend best interests of the American people, our troops, and our interests overseas.”

“President Trump has shown that he trusts the former leader of the far-right website Breitbart News Steve Bannon on decisions of national security more than our highest-ranking military leader and the director of the intelligence community,” said Sen. Heinrich, a member of the Senate Armed Services and Intelligence Committees. “This legislation would ensure that the experts are in the room when it comes to important national security and foreign policy assessments. The President owes it the American people to do what’s best to keep them safe, rather than what’s going to affect his ratings.”

“National security decisions must be formed and advised by those with experience.  Removing the certainty that the top military officer and top intelligence official will always be in the room in exchange for the guaranteed presence of a political advisor is nothing short of bizarre and dangerous.  Politics have no place inside the National Security Council, let alone politics that condone hate, misinformation and intolerance,” said Sen. Leahy. “Throughout our history we have strived to reject these assaults on American values.  I’m proud to join this legislation to stop this unprecedented and dangerous move from ever happening again.”

“The National Security Council should be a place for the President to receive honest and expert advice on matters of national security, not an extension of the President’s campaign arm. It’s extremely alarming to see the NSC politicized, and even more so when the political advisor in question harbors dangerous and extreme views that have already endangered our national security through his authorship of President Trump’s Muslim ban. Congress needs to step in and save the NSC from becoming the latest wing of the RNC,” Sen. Merkley said.

The Strengthening Oversight of National Security Act will amend the National Security Act of 1947 to clarify membership at the senior advisory level of the NSC, ensuring that national security experts are the ones crafting national security policy. It does so by setting out in law limits to membership.

  • The bill amends the National Security Act to specify the composition of the National Security Council. In addition to the current statutorily designated NSC members, the bill adds the Director of National Intelligence and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
  • The bill further establishes that the composition of the cabinet-level interagency forum for policy consideration and decision making to support the NSC will reflect the membership of the NSC with flexibility to add other Senate-confirmed members. Any exceptions must be one-time actions and notified to Congress within 24 hours.
  • The bill requires the Consent of the Congress to add any non-Senate confirmed official except the National Security Advisor and Deputies, Homeland Security Advisor and Deputies, Assistant to the President and Chief of Staff, Counsel, Assistant to the President for Economic Policy, and the Assistant to the Vice President for National Security. The composition limitation applies to members and attendees.

A copy of the bill text is available here.

Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

What time does the Super Bowl start? TV ads could set records

For many viewers, Super Bowl advertising is bigger than the game itself. Sunday night’s contest is likely to set records.

Gillespie, Northam lead early polling in Virginia governor’s race

A new Christopher Newport University poll has Ed Gillespie and Ralph Northam as the early favorites in the 2017 Virginia governor’s race.

Poll: Support for Trump impeachment ratchets up

A week ago, 35 percent of Americans wanted to impeach President Trump. A new poll has a higher number backing impeachment.

Sponsor Augusta Free Press ACC Tournament coverage from NYC

Augusta Free Press is NYC-bound! Join us in Brooklyn for the 2017 ACC Tournament. Your business can be a part of the action starting at $100.

Viewpoints examines Super Bowl TV commercials

Viewpoints examines the hype around Super Bowl commercials with Dr. Talé Mitchell, a professor in the School of Media Arts and Design at JMU.

Virginia hospitals support 125K jobs, generate $40 billion in economic activity

Hospitals in Virginia serve as community pillars that provide public access to essential health services and are economic cornerstones.

Doug Walker appointed interim county executive in Albemarle County

Former Waynesboro city manager Doug Walker has been appointed Interim County Executive for Albemarle County effective February 1.

Community Foundation names new officers, adds two to board

Carl Rosberg has been named chair of the board of directors of the Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge

Goodlatte, staff under fire for work on Trump immigration executive order

Remember when Bob Goodlatte was concerned about executive overreach and the separation of powers? That was so Obama era.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Low End Podcast Theory

Chris Graham waxes poetic about favorite podcasts that he had to drop, and misadventures in trying to find new ones to replace them.

 
Recent News


Viewpoints


Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints on WVPT.

Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 