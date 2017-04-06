 jump to example.com

Senators introduce bipartisan legislation to provide financial stability to municipal bonds

Published Thursday, Apr. 6, 2017, 9:10 am

congressU.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) and Mike Rounds (R-SD), members of the Senate Banking Committee, re-introduced bipartisan legislation to allow high quality municipal bonds to be classified at a level equivalent to debt issued by corporations.

Debt sold by state and local governments is currently excluded from consideration under a rule requiring banks to hold enough highly liquid assets to fund their operations for 30 days. This exclusion may create a disincentive for banks to hold their positions in the municipal-debt market, potentially making it harder for state and local governments to issue bonds to fund infrastructure projects.

“As a former governor, I know firsthand how critical it is for states and municipalities to issue bonds that fund their basic operations, including the construction of schools, roads, and local projects,” said Sen. Warner. “We must ensure a continued and reliable access to capital markets for our local governments, and this legislation represents a compromise that achieves that while appropriately balancing concerns for the long term stability of our financial system.”

“Access to capital is critical for South Dakota communities looking to finance important infrastructure projects like bridges and roads,” Sen. Rounds said. “Our bipartisan legislation would allow banks to count high-quality, investment-grade municipal debt as level 2B High Quality Liquid Assets under federal banking regulations. Doing so will help maintain a healthy demand for this debt and prevent borrowing rates for municipalities from dramatically increasing.”

In addition to Sens. Warner and Rounds, the legislation is co-sponsored by Banking Committee Sens. Tom Cotton (R-AR), Joe Donnelly (D-IN), Heidi Heitkamp (D-ND), John Kennedy (R-LA), Tim Scott (R-SC), Jon Tester (D-MT), Thom Tillis (R-NC), and Chris Van Hollen (D-MD). The legislation was previously introduced in the 114th Congress.

Under proposed rules issued by federal banking regulators, debt sold by states and localities isn’t eligible to count as High Quality Liquid Assets (HQLA), which means they won’t qualify as assets necessary for banks to retain under new funding requirements issued following the financial crisis. These requirements ensure that banks maintain a liquidity coverage ratio that includes holding a certain amount of HQLA, but prohibits munis from being considered as HQLA. The rules effectively cabin off an entire category of high quality and highly liquid debt from being considered as HQLA, limiting the incentive for financial institutions to hold these assets and potentially adversely affecting the issuance of such debt by states and municipalities.

The Federal Reserve recently weighed in on the issue, making limited changes to their previously issued rule. However, the two other regulators involved—the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp—have made no changes to allow the institutions they regulate to count municipal bonds toward their liquidity buffers. The Warner-Rounds bill would categorize certain types of municipal debt as Level 2B, on par with certain corporate debt, and would receive a 50% equivalent to the liquidity ratio requirement. This action would bring municipal bond debt on par with corporate debt, and help stabilize the municipal securities market.

The bill text is available here.

