Senate Democrats statement on Gov. McAuliffe State of the Commonwealth Address
Published Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, 10:03 pm
Gov. Terry McAuliffe delivered a checklist of accomplishments from the past three years, as well as a robust 2017 legislative agenda, in tonight’s State of the Commonwealth Address.
Caucus Chair Mamie Locke (D-Hampton) said, “What a three years this has been. Governor McAuliffe has accomplished an incredible amount already in his term. He is absolutely right, though: we cannot rest on our laurels. Across the Commonwealth, there are working people looking for an agenda that addresses their concerns. The Caucus looks forward to getting things done for them.”
Democratic Leader Dick Saslaw (D-Fairfax) said, “From economic development to voting rights, Governor McAuliffe has exibited exemplary leadership on job creation and economic growth, and on issues that truly matter to everyday Virginians. Not only has he made the Senate Democrats immensely proud, but he has been a fighter and a leader for the people across our great Commonwealth. His service is a testament to the ability of government to serve as an agent for good. We’re going to do as much good as we can before we let him go.”
