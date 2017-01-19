 jump to example.com

Senate committee votes to continue TRAP laws

Published Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, 9:48 pm

virginia general assemblyThe Senate Education and Health Committee killed a bill to strip provisions in the Virginia Code pertaining to specifications for facilities that provide women’s health services.

SB877 was introduced by Senator Barbara Favola (D-Arlington) to bring the Code of Virginia in line with the U.S. Constitution.

Said Senator Favola, “This is yet another shameful act by the Virginia General Assembly to continue shutting down women’s healthcare providers under the guise of medically unnecessary requirements related to abortions. I can’t say this clearly enough: these statutes are unconstitutional. It is ridiculous that my colleagues are clinging to hallway sizes and the number of parking spaces to deny women access to healthcare. Women have a constitutionally protected right to access safe and legal abortions but, as a result of this statute, many Virginians live in counties without easy access to healthcare. I will not give up until these unconstitutional clauses in our Code are struck down.”

Said Senator Mamie Locke (D-Hampton), “Why my colleagues continue to employ unconstitutional means to keep women from accessing the healthcare they need is a great mystery to me. What however, this Caucus is not going to do is sit idly by as women are stripped of their rights. The abortion rate in this country is at a historic low. There is no need for these restrictions.”

Discussion
 
Top News
 
Recent News


