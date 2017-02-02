Senate committee moves to protect rivers from toxic coal ash

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com Phone: 540-949-6574

Today the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Conservation and Natural Resources reported SB1398, submitted by Sen. Surovell (D-Fairfax), which sets out a process for cleaning up the millions of tons of coal ash sitting on the banks of Virginia’s rivers.

“This bill must become law to guarantee that necessary steps are taken to keep our waterways clear of the dangerously harmful effects of coal ash. We applaud Sen. Surovell for his work on this legislation,” said Kate Addleson, director of the Sierra Club Virginia Chapter.

Coal ash is a form of toxic waste created by the burning of coal in power plants that has been found to contaminate groundwater and/or surface water at multiple sites in Virginia, including Chesterfield, Bremo Bluff, Possum Point in Dumfries, and Chesapeake.

Even with clear evidence that coal ash ponds contaminate the rivers they sit near, current procedures for disposal in Virginia allow permits to be issued without addressing this problem. Permits can also be issued with no consideration of the threat of rising sea levels due to climate change, which would place many of the coal ash ponds in the state underwater. This bill would ensure these factors are taken into account when permits are issued in the future.

“Make no mistake, coal ash is toxic waste and should be kept far away from waterways used for drinking water and recreation,” Addleson said. “In order to protect Virginia’s water, these sites should be closed in the safest manner possible: by digging up all coal ash present and moving it to lined and capped landfills away from bodies of water. Making this bill law would be a positive step towards protecting our valuable resources.”