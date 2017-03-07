Sen. Warner on Republican healthcare plan

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com Phone: 540-949-6574

U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) comments on the Republican healthcare plan.

“Trumpcare, the House Republican plan to replace the Affordable Care Act, will cover less and cost more, and lead millions of Americans to lose coverage altogether.

“Trumpcare cuts and caps Medicaid, which means a state like Virginia which did not expand Medicaid gets the short end of the stick. In addition, the taxes on very wealthy people which helped pay for the ACA are eliminated under Trumpcare, and the House is rushing this bill through without saying how much it adds to the budget deficit.

“Instead of improving what we have, Trumpcare seems designed to cover fewer Americans, and makes that coverage less generous and less affordable.”