Sen. Warner on Pruitt confirmation as EPA administrator

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com Phone: 540-949-6574

U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) comments on his vote today against the confirmation of Scott Pruitt to serve as administrator of the EPA.

“Mr. Pruitt’s views do not align with what used to be the bipartisan national priority of protecting America’s environment. From opposing the Chesapeake Bay cleanup, to denying the science around climate change, to filing dozens of lawsuits against the Environmental Protection Agency as attorney general of Oklahoma, Mr. Pruitt is singularly unqualified to lead the EPA.”