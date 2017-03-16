Sen. Warner on proposed Trump administration budget

U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA), a member of the Senate Budget Committee, comments on President Donald Trump’s budget proposal.

“This budget proposal from President Trump does not reflect a balanced approach. Instead, it includes many short-sighted choices that if implemented could actually harm our country’s strength and long-term growth. The Trump budget proposes to dramatically slash public investments in programs like early childhood education, job training, scientific research, and the protection of economic and natural resources like the Chesapeake Bay. We should be serious about addressing the fiscal issues in our country and work together to address the impact that the across-the-board spending cuts have had on the military and our national security. However, the roadmap the President has laid out does not meet those goals. I urge him to commit to working with Congress to take a more responsible, businesslike approach – one that also respects the role of smart investments in our nation’s economic future.”