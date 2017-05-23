Sen. Warner on President Trump’s proposed budget

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA), a member of the Senate Budget and Finance Committees, released the following statement on President Donald Trump’s FY 18 budget proposal.

“Even as many families continue to struggle, the Trump Administration’s budget would dramatically cut important safety net programs for working people, including food stamps, children’s health insurance, temporary aid to families, and student loan support. It also cuts billions of dollars from Medicaid while shifting more of the cost and responsibility to the states. It presumes tax reforms without providing any details, and the entire Trump budget is based on unrealistic growth estimates that have already been rejected by many leading economists. As a member of the Senate Budget and Finance committees, I will strongly oppose the Administration’s approach, and I will continue to push for a comprehensive, long-range plan that takes a more responsible approach to fixing our nation’s balance sheet.”