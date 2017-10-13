 jump to example.com
 

Sen. Warner on President Trump’s decision to end CSR payments

Published Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, 12:41 pm

mark warnerU.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA), a member of the Senate Finance and Budget Committees, today responded to the announcement by President Trump that he will unilaterally cut off the Cost-Sharing Reduction (CSR) payments required under the Affordable Care Act, thereby increasing Americans’ health premiums by 20 percent or more.

“The Trump Administration is determined to inject chaos and confusion through its unilateral efforts to sabotage the Affordable Care Act, even though these actions will again raise costs and limit healthcare choices for working families. There is no debate about the results of President Trump’s irresponsible actions in the past 24 hours. By taking a wrecking ball to the ACA, the Trump Administration has itself created additional hardship and anxiety for many Virginia families, and undermines real progress on the Senate’s bipartisan efforts to bring stability to the individual health care marketplace,” said Sen. Warner.

Fifty-six percent of Virginians who buy insurance in the ACA marketplace rely on cost-sharing reductions to keep their health care costs affordable. In fact, in some Virginia localities—including Lee, Scott, Wise, Halifax, Sussex, Accomack, Page, Madison, Rappahannock, and Richmond counties—approximately 100% of marketplace enrollees receive some form of cost sharing reduction.

According to the Congressional Budget Office (CBO), eliminating the CSRs will raise ACA premiums for next year by an estimated 20 percent as insurers raise prices to make up for the lost payments. It’s also expected that the number of uninsured Americans would rise by 1 million in 2018, relative to current law, and by 2020, premiums are expected to increase by 25 percent. Ending the payments is also expected to cost the government an additional $194 billion over the next decade, compared to current law.

Subscribe to AFP: Come on, you know you want to

You can subscribe to Augusta Free Press if you want to. If you don't, we're still cool.

Augusta Free Press: Your local marketing specialists

Augusta Free Press brings your ideas on marketing and what you want and need to do to reach customers and clients to reality.

1K and counting: Need a new business website? Hire AFP

Augusta Free Press has built more than 1,000 websites for clients across the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia. With a track record of more than a decade in website design, let AFP guide you through the process.

Advertise on AFP through Dec. 31 for $500

Our readership continues to grow on AugustaFreePress.com, and we want your business to feel that love. We're offering a deal to advertise in the fourth quarter for a reduced rate.

Help Wanted: Craft Beertender and Cellar Technician

Stable Craft Brewing in Waynesboro, Va., has immediate openings for Craft Beertender and Cellar Technician.

 
 
Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Local law enforcement roll out new domestic violence initiative
McAuliffe on President Trump’s decision to end cost-sharing payments
Tim Kaine comments on Trump Obamacare hack
The Ghosts of Game 5: #Nats go down swinging, with their guys
Northam comments on Trump healthcare order
Business benefits from using GPS tracking software
Women’s lacrosse: Virginia announces 2018 team captains
Forging peace: ‘Guns Into Plowshares’ sculpture dedicated at EMU