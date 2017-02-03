Sen. Warner comments on Iranian sanctions
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574
U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA), Vice Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence and a member of the Senate Banking Committee, released a statement after the Administration announced additional sanctions on Iran for its ballistic missile test.
“Iran’s ballistic missile test on Sunday was provocative, violating the spirit, and possibly the letter, of the United Nations Security Council Resolution on Iran’s missile program. These actions destabilize the entire region, and it is appropriate for the Administration to lead a multilateral effort to address the behavior. What I said when we signed the Iran nuclear deal in 2015 still holds today – the deal was not a cure for the entire scope of Iran’s bad behavior.
“The sanctions announced today help ensure Iran pays a price for their continued belligerence, but it’s imperative that the Administration develop and communicate with Congress a broader, well-informed strategy for dealing with Iranian misbehavior that is coordinated in partnership with our allies. Iran continues to jeopardize stability through its testing of ballistic missiles and support of extremist groups. I urge the Administration to bring clarity to their overall strategy towards Iran, and to refrain from ambiguous rhetoric – or provocative tweets – that will exacerbate efforts to confront those challenges.”
Related
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion