Sen. Warner on CBO report on Trumpcare

U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA), a member of the Senate Budget and Finance Committees, comments following the release of the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimate on the Republican healthcare plan, which found that it would leave 24 million more people uninsured by 2026 than under current law and increase out-of-pocket healthcare costs:

“Today’s estimates from the Congressional Budget Office show that Trumpcare will raise costs for consumers, particularly seniors, and leave millions of Americans without coverage. This irresponsible approach shifts costs to states by radically restructuring and cutting Medicaid – a critical safety net that insures more than 600,000 children in Virginia, as well as thousands of elderly and disabled Virginians who depend on the program for services and long-term care – in order to cut taxes for the wealthiest Americans.

“Republicans and Democrats alike should be deeply disturbed by ongoing attacks on the impartial budget experts at the CBO. For decades, Congress has agreed that having the CBO as our referee is the best way to ensure that estimates like today’s come from unbiased experts, not from people pushing their own political agendas. Shooting the messenger can’t hide the fact that millions of Americans will be worse off under Trumpcare.”