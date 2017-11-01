 jump to example.com
 

Sen. Mark Warner to rally the Democrats in Staunton on Sunday

Published Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, 4:07 pm

mark warnerThe Staunton, Augusta County, and Waynesboro Democratic Committees announce the appearance of U.S. Sen. Mark Warner and DNC Chair Tom Perez at Kline’s Dairy Bar in Staunton this Sunday during their statewide campaigning tour.

Warner and Perez will stop by Kline’s Dairy Bar on 906 Greenville Ave. at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Warner and Perez will greet and speak with local citizens about the Democrats’ message before Election Day.

    

Fishburne Military School hosting Campus Visit Day

Fishburne Military School is hosting a Campus Visit Day on Saturday, November 4th for area families wishing to learn more about the school and its programs.

Waynesboro YMCA announces Tri for the Y to return in 2018

The Waynesboro YMCA Tri for the Y is returning in 2018. The June 2 sprint triathlon will be hosted by the Y on a course beginning at the Ridgeview Park pool.

Live Blog: UVA faces Pitt in key ACC football matchup

Chris Graham leads our live blog as UVA (5-2, 2-1 ACC) travels to Pitt (3-5, 1-3 ACC) for a key conference matchup.

