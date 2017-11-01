Sen. Mark Warner to rally the Democrats in Staunton on Sunday

The Staunton, Augusta County, and Waynesboro Democratic Committees announce the appearance of U.S. Sen. Mark Warner and DNC Chair Tom Perez at Kline’s Dairy Bar in Staunton this Sunday during their statewide campaigning tour.
Warner and Perez will stop by Kline’s Dairy Bar on 906 Greenville Ave. at 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Warner and Perez will greet and speak with local citizens about the Democrats’ message before Election Day.
