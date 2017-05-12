 jump to example.com

Sell-by date confusion to be cleared up soon

Published Friday, May. 12, 2017, 8:27 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Many Americans have no idea what “sell by” labels actually mean. So after 40 years of letting consumers guess, the grocery industry has made a move to clear up the confusion.

foodThe Food Marketing Institute and the Grocery Manufacturers Association, the two largest trade groups for the grocery industry, have announced they will be adopting standardized, voluntary regulations to define product date labels.

Manufacturers currently use up to 10 label phrases, ranging from “Expires On” to “Better if Used By,” but now they will be encouraged to use two: “Use By” and “Best if Used By.”

“Use By” is a safety designation, meant to indicate when perishable foods are no longer good. “Best if  Used By” is a quality describer—a guess by the manufacturer about when the product should be consumed for peak flavor.

“The voluntary standardization of product date labels will help clear up confusion for many consumers and hopefully address complaints for some,” said Tony Banks, a Virginia Farm Bureau Federationcommodity marketing specialist. “The label standardization will not eliminate all confusion; the process is voluntary for manufacturers, and there are some state and federal date label requirements for certain food products. But this may help consumers save on their grocery bills by reducing unnecessary waste.”

Studies have shown that many consumers believe the current language signals whether a product is OK to consume. However, it is fine to eat a product well after its labeled expiration date. Those dates typically indicate one of two things: a message from the manufacturer to the grocery store about when the product will look best on shelves; or a subjective measure of when consumers will most likely enjoy the item.

Both the U.S. Department of Agriculture and a coalition of environmental groups have been asking the industry for clarity.

Americans throw away $218 billion worth of food annually, according to the Natural Resources Defense Council, which estimates that 398,000 tons, or $1.8 billion, could be saved through standardized date labels.

Participating manufacturers and retailers have until July 2018 to make the changes.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Combining sports and business: Top career opportunities revolving around sports
Cook meat to proper temperatures to prevent foodborne illness
Potomac salvages split, wins 8-4 over Blue Rocks
Frigid five-run first inning sinks Squirrels
Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Who Will Stop the Rain?
Game times set for 2017 Liberty home football schedule
Warner, Kaine introduce Miners Pension Protection Act
Game Notes: No. 10 Virginia hosts Miami in ACC weekend series
Wheat buyers checking quality during Mid-Atlantic tour
Virginia general fund revenue collections down 3.4% in April
Four injured in accident involving Augusta County school bus
Bristol Motor Speedway to host inaugural U.S. Nationals of Short Track Racing
Women’s lacrosse: Virginia opens NCAA tourney against Elon
Mary Baldwin University names new provost
Notre Dame, UVA add future football dates
Food Bank, letter carriers count down to 25th annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 