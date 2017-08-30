Self-driving car completes cross-country trip

In late July, Torc Robotics’ Lexus RX hybrid completed an autonomous drive of more than 4,300 miles from Virginia to Seattle and then back to Richmond, where it was greeted upon its arrival by Gov. Terry McAuliffe.

“I am proud to see a home-grown engineering firm develop self-driving technology and introduce it to the rest of the country on a coast-to-coast drive,” McAuliffe said. “This technology is coming, and we want to be in front of it here in Virginia. We want to be the leader.”

Virginia plans to install about 85 miles of sensors for autonomous vehicles along Interstate 95 near the National Capitol Region. The private business Uber invested millions into a real-world test of driverless cars in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, over the last two years, and commercial car markers are investigating the use of automated driving systems as well.

Hokie-run, Blacksburg-based Torc is making a big splash in this world. Tech publication TechCrunch noted Torc’s arrival among the businesses offering self-driving car technology to carmakers, indicating that “this one likely has a bit more experience than most.”

Torc’s Lexus drove itself across 20 states as part of the Seattle trip. The car drove all but about 1,000 miles; occasionally one of three stand-by drivers took the wheel because of traffic obstacles or varying autonomous vehicle certification requirements in each state.

More than half of the Torc’s employees are Virginia Tech alumni, including its co-founder and CEO, Michael Fleming (mechanical engineering ’02, M.S. ’03). Fleming co-founded Torc in 2005, after participating on a Virginia Tech team that won an intelligent ground vehicle competition five years in a row, as well as placing two vehicles in the top 10 among 195 entrants in the 2005 Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Grand Challenge.

Frustrated by seeing a recurring cycle in which students and professors grew to collaborate at a high level, only for the students to move on after graduation, Fleming remained in Blacksburg to break that pattern and continue the work.