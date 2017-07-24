Seekins appointed new Mid-Atlantic Health Care Network director

After five years of leading one of the country’s fastest growing Health Care Systems, DeAnne Seekins has been appointed the Director of the Department of Veterans Affairs Mid-Atlantic Health Care Network, Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN 6) effective July 23, 2017.

The Veterans Affairs Mid-Atlantic Health Care Network is comprised of seven VA Medical Centers and 27 associated community-based outpatient clinics (CBOCs), four Health Care Centers, and two free-standing Dialysis Clinics spanning North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia. The network utilizes more than 13,500 clinical and administrative support staff members, and about 4,000 volunteers to serve greater than 340,000 veterans annually across a three-state service area.

Prior to her selection, Seekins served as Director of the Durham VA Health Care System since June 2012. In that role, Seekins maintained strategic planning and budgetary responsibilities for an approximate $750 million operational budget, serving nearly 70,000 veterans at 10 sites of care within a 27-county area, attributing to nearly 1 million patient encounters annually.

When asked about her time as Director of the Durham VA Health Care System, Seekins stated, “It has been my honor to serve the nearly 70,000 veterans in Eastern North Carolina. I would like to thank the employees and volunteers for their hard work and dedication to serving veterans.”

Prior to her appointment as Durham VA Health Care System Director, Seekins served as Director of the Hampton VAMC from July 2009 – 2012. Prior appointments include the Richmond VAMC, where she served as Associate Director from January 2007 – July 2009. During this period, she also served Veterans and the medical center as the Acting Director from July 2008 – February 2009.

During her more than 30-year tenure with VA, she has served in numerous capacities including Medical Administration Service, Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Service, Administrative Officer to the Associate Chief of Staff for Ambulatory Care, Administrative Assistant to the Chief of Staff, and Executive Assistant to the Director. Seekins was also detailed to the Department of Veterans Affairs Central Office (VACO).

Seekins is an active member of the American College of Health Care Executives (ACHE) and the Central Virginia Healthcare Executives Group. She serves as the only VA representative on the American Hospital Association Board, and was appointed to chair the VISN 6 Services for Research, Radiology, and Education. She holds academic affiliation as an adjunct faculty member with Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) in the Master in Health Administration program.

Seekins has recently been featured in FedTech Magazine and Partners, a Press Ganey publication, for her work with the Electronic Health Record (EHR) for excellence in implementing customer service-centric initiatives.

Seekins extends her appreciation to the members of Congress, Veterans Service Organizations, and the Eastern North Carolina community for their continuous support of America’s heroes.

“As I transition into my new role, I look forward to remaining in the area and continuing my relationships with our congressional delegates and community partners in North Carolina and Virginia and having broader oversight on the quality care provided to veterans.”