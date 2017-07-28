 jump to example.com

SeaWolves stymie Squirrels in series opener

Published Friday, Jul. 28, 2017, 2:13 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

The Flying Squirrels (42-60) struck out a season-high 16 times at the plate and were held to just two hits in a 5-3 loss to Erie (54-48) on Thursday night. Erie 20-year-old right-hander Beau Burrows punched out a career-high ten batters to win the series opener for the SeaWolves. Sam Coonrod suffered the loss, lasting five innings in the defeat. Game three off the series will be on Friday night at 7:05 p.m.

richmond flying squirrelsHurlers Burrows and Coonrod both retried the first six batters they faced. Coonrod struck out Zack Cox in the first inning and punched out both Steven Moya and Gabriel Quintana to end the second. The righty was in control over the first two frames, needing only 25 pitches to start.

The command slipped for Coonrod in the third inning, leading to a pair of Erie runs. With one out, Coonrod walked Wade Hinkle and hit A.J. Simcox on the back for the first two base runners in the game. Next, Richmond’s defense came up big on a base hit to center field. Slade Heathcott fielded a single and gunned out the runner Hinkle at the plate, keeping the game momentarily scoreless. Erie then erupted for five runs – all with two outs – starting with a two-run base hit from Cox. Christin Stewart capped the scoring in the inning with a three-run homer. Stewart’s 21st home run of the year granted the SeaWolves a 5-0 advantage.

Richmond countered with a pair of runs in the bottom of the third inning to make it a 5-3 score. Brandon Bednar opened the inning with a base hit and Jeff Arnold worked a one out walk. Slade Heathcott followed with an RBI base hit, putting Richmond on the board. C.J. Hinojosa then delivered a deep fly out to right field, scoring Arnold from third base. Burrows eventually struck out Myles Schroder to end the lengthy inning.

Both Burrows and Coonrod recovered nicely from the run-scoring third inning. Coonrod worked around a pair of runners in the fourth and one more in the fifth. The righty returned to the mound for the sixth, but was removed after the first two batters reached base. Carlos Alvarado entered and escaped the jam, saving a pair of runs. Coonrod (3-10) lasted 5+ and allowed the five run son five hits. He walked four and struck out five on 95 pitches.

Burrows blew away a pair of batters in the fourth and three more in the fifth, leading to a career-high ten strikeouts. The 20-year-old tossed five innings, allowing two runs on two hits. He walked three and threw 87 pitches in the win.

Alvarado fired a 1-2-3 seventh inning as well, keeping the game within reach, 5-2. Richmond reliever Dillon McNamara worked a seamless eighth and ninth innings.

Erie’s bullpen was also strong to hold down the lead. Richmond did manage an unearned run in the eighth inning. However Bryan Garcia closed out the contest in the ninth. Garcia struck out the side in earning his seventh save of the season.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Castro homers in 4-2 Hillcats win
Potomac escapes with 5-4 win over Pelicans
Mark Warner on passage of Russia sanctions
Skyline Drug Task Force arrests Augusta County couple on drug, child abuse charges
UVA alum Leah Smith captures gold with 4x200m freestyle relay team
Global research priorities identified for stopping sudden infant death
Andrew Bretscher named new swimming, diving coach at VMI
Wayne Theatre to host Ken Farmer of PBS hit ‘Antiques Roadshow’ on Sept. 8
Waynesboro Police alert: Jury scam, missed court scam
Staunton Police seek help finding missing senior adult
Four conferences join ACC, Big East basketball officiating alliance
Explore a whole new world of news and entertainment
Liberty announces 2017-18 men’s basketball non-conference schedule
George Mason releases 2017-18 non-conference hoops schedule
VBL regular season winding down: Playoff push wrap
Turks rally from five down, top Braves
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 