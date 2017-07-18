SeaWolves deal Richmond walk-off loss

Erie’s Harold Castro delivered a game-winning double down the left field line to walk-off Tuesday’s contest by a final of 4-3 over Richmond on Tuesday night at UPMC Park. Castro brought home Wade Hinkle from first base on a ball in the corner, leveling the series at one game apiece. Richmond (39-54) used four relief pitchers in the loss to cover a short start from Jordan Johnson. Johnson was hit by a line drive on the arm in the third inning, prematurely ending his outing. The series will conclude on Wednesday afternoon at 12:05 p.m.

Richmond held a 3-2 lead entering the bottom of the eighth inning but could not hang on. Hall relieved Seth Rosin to start the frame and walked the first batter Dominic Ficociello. Christin Stewart then rolled a single into right field, advancing the tying run to third base. Hall managed to induce a double play ball that scored the runner Ficociello to make it a 3-3 game.

Hall continued on into the ninth inning and walked the first batter Grayson Greiner. After Hinkle reached on a botched sacrifice bunt, Castro smacked the game-winning hit down the left field line. Hall (2-2) suffered the loss with two runs allowed over a pair of innings pitcher.

Erie and Richmond exchanged solo home runs from their two-hole hitters in the first inning. C.J. Hinojosa put the Squirrels on the board first, launching his fourth home run of the season over the right center field wall. Kody Eaves countered for Erie with a solo blast that skimmed over the center field wall, tying the game, 1-1.

Richmond’s Jordan Johnson shook off the homer in the first by retiring the side in order in the second inning. Johnson struck out Greiner to end the second and Hinkle to start the third inning. Unfortunately for Johnson, his outing was cut short on the next at bat as Harold Castro lined a pitch off his right arm. Johnson was removed from the game and was replaced by reliever Vic Black. Black worked around a pair of base runners to close out the inning and line for Johnson (2.1IP, 2H,R, 2K).

Black stuck out the side in the fourth inning, before he ran into trouble in the fifth. Black walked the bases loaded and with two outs was working on Dominic Ficociello. Black worked the count to 3-2, but Ficociello took a borderline ball four, walking in a run. The walk pushed Erie ahead, 2-1 and ended the solid outing for Black. Carlos Alvarado entered with the bases loaded and retired Stewart to end the inning.

Richmond quickly regained the lead in the top of the sixth inning. With two outs, Myles Schroder drew a walk and advanced to third on a base hit. K.C. Hobson then drilled a triple down the right field line, plating a pair for a 3-2 advantage.

Erie’s starting pitcher Tyler Alexander hung around and matched a career-high with nine strikeouts over seven innings pitched. The lefty allowed three runs on six hits on 102 pitches in the no-decision.

The Squirrels bullpen persevered after the short start for Johnson.Black lasted a season-high 2.1 innings and Carlos Alvarado tossed 1.1 scoreless. Seth Rosin also executed a 1-2-3 inning, leading the Squirrels into the eighth with a 3-2 advantage.