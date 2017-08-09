More seats, bigger scoreboard, coming to Williams Stadium at Liberty
Published Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, 5:26 pm
Front Page » Sports » More seats, bigger scoreboard, coming to Williams Stadium at Liberty
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574
The game day experience at Liberty University football games is about to get even better, with several improvements coming to Williams Stadium before kickoff of the 2019 season. This expansion will bring seating capacity up to 25,000. Fans will also see a new scoreboard, more food options, road improvements and new bus loading and unloading areas to improve road and foot traffic.
“We are developing a phased expansion and enhancement of Williams Stadium as part of Liberty’s move to the Football Bowl Subdivision including new student-athlete and fan amenities,” said Director of Athletics Ian McCaw. “We look forward to providing Flames Nation one of the best game day experiences in college football.”
The plans also include for new data handling facilities to improve cell phone performance at the games, camera platforms, and a new gateway entrance feature.
“We are very excited about this upcoming expansion,” said Liberty University President Jerry Falwell. “Our fans are extremely loyal. We appreciate them and are always looking for ways to accommodate them. From more seating options to improved traffic flow to better food and a bigger, better scoreboard, we are enhancing the experience for Flames fans and their families. We invite everyone to join us and root for the Flames as we take on some of the top competition in college football — in a greatly improved Williams Stadium.”
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion