 jump to example.com

More seats, bigger scoreboard, coming to Williams Stadium at Liberty

Published Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, 5:26 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

The game day experience at Liberty University football games is about to get even better, with several improvements coming to Williams Stadium before kickoff of the 2019 season. This expansion will bring seating capacity up to 25,000. Fans will also see a new scoreboard, more food options, road improvements and new bus loading and unloading areas to improve road and foot traffic.

liberty“We are developing a phased expansion and enhancement of Williams Stadium as part of Liberty’s move to the Football Bowl Subdivision including new student-athlete and fan amenities,” said Director of Athletics Ian McCaw. “We look forward to providing Flames Nation one of the best game day experiences in college football.”

The plans also include for new data handling facilities to improve cell phone performance at the games, camera platforms, and a new gateway entrance feature.

“We are very excited about this upcoming expansion,” said Liberty University President Jerry Falwell. “Our fans are extremely loyal. We appreciate them and are always looking for ways to accommodate them. From more seating options to improved traffic flow to better food and a bigger, better scoreboard, we are enhancing the experience for Flames fans and their families. We invite everyone to join us and root for the Flames as we take on some of the top competition in college football — in a greatly improved Williams Stadium.”

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
McAuliffe opens new state veterans office in Loudoun
Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: WWE SummerSlam 2017 Preview
McAuliffe breaks ground on I-395 Express Lanes extension
Mark Warner discusses situation in North Korea
Quinnipiac poll: Northam leads in Virginia governor race
2017 Bio-Med Tech-Girls Demo Party at iLab
New businesses join the lineup at 5th Street Station in Charlottesville
William & Mary blitzes Jamaican Select, 98-53
Pitching highlights Potomac’s 7-2 victory over Pelicans
Work on Interstate 64 ramp in Alleghany County this week
Staunton Augusta Art Center hosts art opening on Friday
Stafford County student named Outstanding Young Agriculturalist
Extreme melt restructured invertebrate ecosystem in Antarctica, scientists say
VDOT announces Albemarle County Route 250 bridge rehab schedule
Charlottesville Municipal Band to wrap Summer Concert Series
Squirrels zipped in McAvoy’s near no-no
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 