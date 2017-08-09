More seats, bigger scoreboard, coming to Williams Stadium at Liberty

The game day experience at Liberty University football games is about to get even better, with several improvements coming to Williams Stadium before kickoff of the 2019 season. This expansion will bring seating capacity up to 25,000. Fans will also see a new scoreboard, more food options, road improvements and new bus loading and unloading areas to improve road and foot traffic.

“We are developing a phased expansion and enhancement of Williams Stadium as part of Liberty’s move to the Football Bowl Subdivision including new student-athlete and fan amenities,” said Director of Athletics Ian McCaw. “We look forward to providing Flames Nation one of the best game day experiences in college football.”

The plans also include for new data handling facilities to improve cell phone performance at the games, camera platforms, and a new gateway entrance feature.

“We are very excited about this upcoming expansion,” said Liberty University President Jerry Falwell. “Our fans are extremely loyal. We appreciate them and are always looking for ways to accommodate them. From more seating options to improved traffic flow to better food and a bigger, better scoreboard, we are enhancing the experience for Flames fans and their families. We invite everyone to join us and root for the Flames as we take on some of the top competition in college football — in a greatly improved Williams Stadium.”