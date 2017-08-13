 jump to example.com

Season-high 18 hits not enough for Hillcats in 12-7 loss

Published Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, 12:22 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

One day after posting a season-high 17 hits and winning by 13 runs, Lynchburg recorded a season-high 18 hits but managed to suffer a 12-7 defeat at Winston-Salem Saturday.

lynchburg hillcatsAndrew Calica and Willi Castro each tied career highs with four hits. Both had an RBI, and Castro scored once while Calicatallied two runs. Calica also added his 10th stolen base of the year.

Every Hillcat in the lineup had at least one hit, and five of them had multi-hit performances. Aside from Calica and Castro, Sam Haggerty, Sicnarf Loopstok and Martin Cervenka each had two-hit games. Seven different Hillcats had one RBI apiece.

The Hillcats had a season-best eight doubles in the contest, led by Castro’s three. Ka’ai Tom hit his team-leading 27th two-bagger, while Calica, Loopstok, Cervenka and Connor Marabell added a double. Lynchburg had at least one hit in each inning and left a whopping 15 men on base in the nine-inning contest. Twelve of those runners were stranded in scoring position.

Lynchburg claimed a 3-0 lead by the middle of the fourth inning, but Winston-Salem notched nine unanswered runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth frames to take a commanding lead, 9-3. Eloy Jimenez homered twice, and Brandon Dulin had a solo home run during that stretch.

The Hillcats conclude their road trip Sunday at 2 p.m. The Hillcats will send Aaron Civale (7-2, 2.82) to the mound against Jimmy Lambert (3-2, 4.92). The game can be heard live at www.lynchburg-hillcats.com.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
VMI football has first fall camp scrimmage
Stephen Strasburg to to rehab at Potomac Monday night
Squirrels swept in doubleheader defeats
Three arrested in connection with violence at Charlottesville rally
Albemarle County leaders comment on Aug. 12 events
Virginia State Police identifies troopers killed in helicopter crash
What happened in Charlottesville was no accident
Bridgewater Students win Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarships
Two dead in helicopter crash in Albemarle County
U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine on #Charlottesville events
U.S. Sen. Mark Warner on events in #Charlottesville
Three emerging artisans join 23rd annual Studio Tour
House GOP statement on events in Charlottesville
UVA cancels Sunday women’s soccer friendlies
EMU Centennial theatrics to feature Ted Swartz, Ingrid de Sanctis
UVA Saturday athletics events canceled
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 