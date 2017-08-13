Season-high 18 hits not enough for Hillcats in 12-7 loss

One day after posting a season-high 17 hits and winning by 13 runs, Lynchburg recorded a season-high 18 hits but managed to suffer a 12-7 defeat at Winston-Salem Saturday.

Andrew Calica and Willi Castro each tied career highs with four hits. Both had an RBI, and Castro scored once while Calicatallied two runs. Calica also added his 10th stolen base of the year.

Every Hillcat in the lineup had at least one hit, and five of them had multi-hit performances. Aside from Calica and Castro, Sam Haggerty, Sicnarf Loopstok and Martin Cervenka each had two-hit games. Seven different Hillcats had one RBI apiece.

The Hillcats had a season-best eight doubles in the contest, led by Castro’s three. Ka’ai Tom hit his team-leading 27th two-bagger, while Calica, Loopstok, Cervenka and Connor Marabell added a double. Lynchburg had at least one hit in each inning and left a whopping 15 men on base in the nine-inning contest. Twelve of those runners were stranded in scoring position.

Lynchburg claimed a 3-0 lead by the middle of the fourth inning, but Winston-Salem notched nine unanswered runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth frames to take a commanding lead, 9-3. Eloy Jimenez homered twice, and Brandon Dulin had a solo home run during that stretch.

The Hillcats conclude their road trip Sunday at 2 p.m. The Hillcats will send Aaron Civale (7-2, 2.82) to the mound against Jimmy Lambert (3-2, 4.92). The game can be heard live at www.lynchburg-hillcats.com.