Season-high 10 conferences in STATS FCS Top 25

Published Monday, Nov. 20, 2017, 1:16 pm

There’s a wide-open feel with the STATS FCS Top 25, and perhaps that will follow into the postseason.

A season-high 10 conferences were represented in the national media poll Sunday morning, led by No. 1 James Madison as well as the Missouri Valley Football Conference with six teams – two more than any other conference.

JMU (11-0), the defending national champion and on a Division I-high 23-game winning streak, was expected to secure the top seed in the 24-team playoffs, also to be announced Sunday. The Dukes claimed all 153 first-place votes after they beat Elon 31-3 to nab a second straight outright CAA Football title.

“They deserve all the credit and the recognition that they’re getting right now,” second-year coach Mike Houston said.

Three more outright champs followed James Madison in the rankings – Jacksonville State (10-1) from the Ohio Valley, Central Arkansas (10-1) from the Southland and North Dakota State (10-1) from the Missouri Valley. Sam Houston State (10-1) remained at No. 5 and then it was South Dakota State (9-2), MEAC champ North Carolina A&T (11-0), Southern Conference champ Wofford (9-2), Western Illinois (8-3) and Stony Brook (9-2).

Big Sky co-champs Weber State (9-2) and Southern Utah (9-2) were Nos. 11 and 12, respectively. Next were Grambling State (9-1), Samford (8-3), Elon (8-3), South Dakota (7-4), Eastern Washington (7-4), Big South champ Kennesaw State (10-1), McNeese (9-2) and Northern Iowa (7-4).

         

Rounding out the rankings were No. 21 New Hampshire (7-4), Furman (7-4), Illinois State (6-5), Ivy League champ Yale (9-1) and Northern Arizona (7-4). Yale earned its first ranking since 2007 and Nicholls fell out following a loss.

A national panel of sports information and media relations directors, broadcasters, writers and other dignitaries select the STATS FCS Top 25. A first-place vote is worth 25 points, a second-place vote 24 points, all the way down to one point for a 25th-place vote.

The final Top 25 will be released Jan. 8, two days after the playoffs conclude with the championship game in Frisco, Texas.

STATS FCS Top 25

Rankings as of Nov. 19, 2017
Rank School Votes Prev
1 James Madison (11-0) 3825 (153) 1
2 Jacksonville State (10-1) 3591 2
3 Central Arkansas (10-1) 3456 3
4 North Dakota State (10-1) 3359 4
5 Sam Houston State (10-1) 3186 5
6 South Dakota State (9-2) 3110 6
7 North Carolina A&T (11-0) 2706 8
8 Wofford (9-2) 2684 7
9 Western Illinois (8-3) 2443 9
10 Stony Brook (9-2) 2287 10
11 Weber State (9-2) 2218 12
12 Southern Utah (9-2) 2046 14
13 Grambling State (9-1) 1843 13
14 Samford (8-3) 1781 17
15 Elon (8-3) 1719 11
16 South Dakota (7-4) 1332 15
17 Eastern Washington (7-4) 1316 18
18 Kennesaw State (10-1) 1223 22
19 McNeese (9-2) 1203 19
20 UNI (7-4) 931 24
21 New Hampshire (7-4) 656 16
22 Furman (7-4) 613 20
23 Illinois State (6-5) 416 21
24 Yale (9-1) 364 NR
25 Northern Arizona (7-4) 354 23

Others: Austin Peay (290) , Nicholls (221) , Monmouth (157) , Delaware (80) , Richmond (71) , Sacramento State (69) , Columbia (48) , Montana (32) , Western Carolina (26) , Central Connecticut State (21) , San Diego(18) , Youngstown State (13) , North Carolina Central (8) , Southern University (4) , Howard (2) , Colgate (2) , Bethune-Cookman (1)

 
