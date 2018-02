Search underway for missing Augusta County juvenile

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Reddit WhatsApp

Augusta County authorities are searching for a missing teen last seen on Sunday at a family member’s residence in Churchville.

Montana Peters, 13, is 5’4″, 135 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. If anyone has any information about her, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540 – 245 – 5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017 .

Related Stories