SDDA launches StauntoNites: Grant program to enliven downtown nightlife

The Staunton Downtown Development Association is launching StauntoNites, a grant program to fund downtown events.

Inspired by the 2016 Community Perception Survey, where the community asked for a monthly, evening events, the SDDA Promotions Committee created StauntoNites. StauntoNites is a grant competition that invites Downtown businesses to:

Develop 12 great event ideas that will take place on the second Saturday of the month (beginning April 2018) for twelve months and encourage businesses to stay open until at least 9PM.

Collaborate with three to five local partners. Partners can be other Downtown Service District businesses, independent, local businesses that boarder the District or local non-profits.

Apply at www.stauntondowntown.org/stauntonites between now and January 15, 2018 .

Grant recipients will receive a $2,550 advertising package that includes print, radio and television promotion, $100 for each participating partner (up to five) and up to $200 for entertainment. The SDDA media partners for StauntoNites are WQSV 106.3 Community Radio and WHSV ABC TV 3. The partnering team will receive an experiential marketing consultation with Katie Campbell, templates for posters, bag stuffers, advertising and social media.

StauntoNites is funded through a Virginia Main Street Downtown Improvement grant.

“StauntoNites gives entrepreneurs a chance to try their hand at planning events that are tailor made for their business, collaborate with other businesses and non-profit partners, while enlivening the downtown nightlife for their neighbors and the Staunton community, says Julie Markowitz, Director for the SDDA, “StauntoNites is an opportunity for the SDDA to encourage and support smaller events, targeted at specific markets and niches that suit the business category needs and teach entrepreneurs about experiential marketing strategies.” The goal is to feature different areas of the Downtown Service District and Downtown’s unique businesses.