 jump to example.com

SDDA hosts annual celebration, awards

Published Thursday, Sep. 21, 2017, 10:06 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

The Staunton Downtown Development Association recently hosted its Annual Celebration and awarded volunteers and downtown businesses for their outstanding contributions and support for Downtown and the SDDA.

staunton downtown development associationThe meeting was held at the new Stacks Foods & Catering at 125 S. Augusta Street, owned by Peter Harrison.

The master Of ceremonies was Bob Mortensen, SDDA Board president and Design Committee chair, and members from the community were asked to present the awards based on their personal experience, relative to the recipient.

Jessica Godsie Sawyers, SDDA Board member and ambassador, recognized and thanked the SDDA ambassadors and presented the Service Award to Nancy McDaniel, who was instrumental in the creation of the new SDDA Ambassador Corps. The Service Award is given each year to an SDDA supporter who goes out of their way to assist with change making as part of the organizational work plan.

McDaniel was recruited by Mortensen, the SDDA Board president, to help administer and create the Ambassador program. She graciously gave her home to a small but mighty steering committee to design the program and recruited several members to assist in moving the program forward.

Because of those humble beginnings we now have an Ambassador program that is 15 strong and providing outreach from the SDDA to 150 businesses.

Crista Cabe, who serves on the SDDA Board and Organization Committee, presented the Volunteer or the Year Award to Len Doran for his expert training and leadership in conducting the Bright Lights on Beverley Fundraising campaign. Doran is the managing partner and CEO of the Wexford Consulting Group. Doran has more than 50 years of internationally recognized nonprofit management, consulting and fundraising experience. He has raised millions of dollars for nonprofit organizations and is a frequent speaker at local, regional, national and international fundraising conferences.

Doran has been volunteering for the SDDA as a fundraising consultant for the Bright Lights on Beverley Campaign and has served as an SDDA ambassador and on the Organization Committee for the last year. He also serves on the SDDA Board.

Doran has been instrumental in training both the SDDA director and the Board in the finer points of fund development.  He has taken many hours of his time to develop a donor strategy for the Bright Lights on Beverley Lighting Project. Doran, along with the SDDA Board and staff, have raised $14,514 towards the goal of $25,000.

Eric Stamer, owner of Eric Stamer Catering and downtown property owner, presented the Achievement Award to Justin Hershey, owner of Chicano Boy Tacos. The Achievement Award recognizes trailblazers who grow and reach goals through a consistent effort, while positively impacting those around them.  Hershey worked with Newtown Baking to create the pizza product for its dinner menu and has grown Chicano Boy Tacos from a moveable feast to the brick and mortar location on Lewis Street.  The wildly successful ethnic restaurant has brought a steady flow of customers benefitting not only Chicano Boy Tacos, but their neighboring businesses.

Janie Ballurio, SDDA Ambassador, volunteer and former owner of the Bookstack, presented the Teamwork Award to the Staunton Kiwannis Club, accepted by David Didawick. The SDDA recognizes the importance of essential partnerships with other organizations and volunteers in the community.

The SDDA has been charged by the City of Staunton with organizing the Christmas Parade. This event itself is attended by 3,000 – 4,000 people each year and is the collective work of at least 1500 volunteers from local businesses, schools, churches, clubs and non-profits. The planning begins in August with the application process and continues through the Parade day the first Monday after Thanksgiving.

The Staunton Kiwanis have marshaled the parade since 1996, and Didawick is key in the preplanning process by vetting the line-up, marking the streets for the line-up and gathering the Kiwanis club volunteers together to make sure the parade runs smoothly.

Brent Schoenduby, owner of Shenandoah Pizza and Taphouse, presented the Retailer of the Year Award to his wife, Anna Schoenduby owner of Latitudes Fair Trade Store.

Each year, the SDDA awards an outstanding retailer for business innovation and community engagement. Anna was the recipient of a $12,000 BRIGHT REWIRED Business Plan Competition Award in 2015. Since then, Latitudes has become a destination business in Downtown Staunton, and Anna is a dedicated volunteer for the SDDA serving on the SDDA Board, chairing the Promotions Committee, the StauntoNites Steering Committee and hosting the Downtown Round Tables each month.  Anna is the first to embrace new programming, enthusiastically helps by engaging others and has been a true partner of the SDDA.  Most recently, Anna made the jump to double the size of Latitudes by expanding into the neighboring space.

Mortensen presented the Leadership Award to Crista Cabe. From the moment Cabe was elected to the Board, she brought a wealth of experience that has served the Organization Committee and Board agendas. From helping the SDDA tell our story, to volunteer management to fundraising, Cabe has been a strong force for goal setting, strategic planning and accomplishing our objectives.  She has been particularly instrumental on the Bright Lights on Beverley Street project fundraising effort, assisting with the brochure language, the donation web page and raising funds.

Attending the ceremony were about 40 people including the SDDA Board members and staff, Downtown business and property owners, SDDA Ambassadors, members of the city staff and City Council, family and friends. Monica Wilson, owner of Monica Wilson Photography and SDDA member, volunteered to take photographs of the event.

The SDDA staff provided the 2016-2017 Annual Report, Top 25 One-Sheet, Beverley Street Bright Lights fundraising brochure and pledge cards, and information about the Transit Sign Program.

Julie Markowitz, Executive Director of the SDDA, spoke about the year’s accomplishments inspired by the 2016 Community Perception Survey including the progress of the Brite Lights on Beverley fundraising campaign, where the SDDA Board has raised $14,514.

“While we still need to raise an additional $10,000 to complete the project, we will be using the finds already raised to install the first 22 out of 36 light caps that will direct the light downward increasing the light levels on and around Beverley Street by 50% and reducing energy costs by 60%,” said Markowitz.

Additionally, she spoke about projects for 2018, funded by the $25,000 Virginia Main Street Grant including StauntoNites – a grant competition that will inspire monthly events, the second Saturday of the month from April 2018 through March 2019 and the Urban Design Competition that will fund temporary parklets installations around Downtown.

She also described the development process for the launch of the Ambassador Corps, citing the fact that we have 15 ambassadors that will visit 150 businesses.

Markowitz recognized Bright Lights on Beverley donors, community and business supporters and sponsors, thanking them for their contributions.

   
Discussion
 
Highlights

Skyline Drug Task Force touts new online tool to combat illicit drug sales

Law enforcement officials from across the region gathered in Waynesboro Thursday to talk up ReportADrugDealer.com, an online reporting tool being used to combat illicit drug sales.

Cliff Hyra: Libertarian reaches out to undecideds in Virginia governor race

Cliff Hyra, the Libertarian candidate for governor, was technically at Tuesday’s Virginia gubernatorial candidate debate.

The Petty Hearts bring Tom Petty tribute to Wayne Theatre on Sept. 22

Tom Petty tribute band The Petty Hearts are coming to the Wayne Theatre on Friday, Sept. 22.

Events Calendar

Upcoming events in the Shenandoah Valley, Central Virginia and statewide from the Augusta Free Press Events Calendar. Don't see your event listed? Email augustafreepress2@gmail.com.

Game Preview: VMI, Chattanooga look to get back on track on Saturday

VMI knew the 2017 football season was going to be a rebuilding year. Chattanooga, coming off a playoff appearance in 2016, had its usual high expectations.

Game Preview: UVA has a chance at Boise State

Vegas and the ESPN Power Index don’t give UVA much of a chance to win at Boise State on Friday night.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: First look at UVA-Boise State

Chris Graham and Scott German take a first look at the UVA-Boise State game set for Friday night.

Web Design, Marketing

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

   
Recent Posts
Women’s soccer: No. 11 Virginia downs Miami 1-0 Thursday Night
Why you need a regulated Forex broker to succeed in online trading
Tobacco remains Virginia’s top organic commodity
College football TV schedule: Week 4
Sen. Warner on SEC hack disclosure
Press Conference: Virginia Tech football coach Justin Fuente
Skyline Drug Task Force touts new online tool to combat illicit drug sales
Virginia’s Sportsmen’s Caucus celebrates National Hunting and Fishing Day
Just one session of exercise can help make cells healthier, UVA finds
Annual VT Engage trip to Dominican Republic builds long-lasting relationships
Ken Plum: Never armed enough!
Legal historian Al Brophy to speak on debating slavery at Washington College
Valley Playhouse to perform critically-acclaimed ‘Agnes of God’
Non-profit awards scholarships to Virginia high school students
Cliff Hyra: Libertarian reaches out to undecideds in Virginia governor race
United Nations of Comedy Tour returns to The Paramount
   
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 