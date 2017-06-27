Scott Brown named assistant men’s tennis coach at UVA

Virginia director of tennis and head men’s tennis coach Andres Pedroso announced the hiring of Scott Brown as assistant men’s tennis coach on Tuesday (June 27).

Brown previously served as a volunteer assistant coach for the Cavaliers from 2010-15, working alongside then-assistant coach Pedroso in four of his five seasons in Charlottesville. During Brown’s previous stint at UVA, the Cavaliers won five ACC championships, two NCAA championships (2013 and 2015) and two ITA National Team Indoor titles (2011 and 2013). Also under Brown’s tutelage, Ryan Shane won the 2015 NCAA singles title and Jarmere Jenkins and Mac Styslinger won the 2013 NCAA doubles championship.

Since leaving Virginia following the 2015 season, Brown has served as the senior high performance coach at the Junior Tennis Champions Center in College Park, Md., where he has been responsible for coaching and mentoring up-and-coming male tennis players at the national and international junior level.

“I am beyond excited that Scott Brown will be returning to the University of Virginia as our new men’s assistant coach,” Pedroso said. “Scott brings to our program a full understanding of our culture, our developmental system and the service mentality that our coaching staff has always represented towards our student-athletes and the UVA t ennis community. He was a tremendous leader for our program for five years when our team reached the NCAA semifinals all five seasons and won two NCAA titles. Coach O’Leary and I are absolutely thrilled to work together with Scott in maximizing the potential of our UVA tennis student-athletes, both in the classroom and on the court.”

A 2005 graduate of Vanderbilt, Brown helped the Commodores to the NCAA Tournament final and the SEC championship in 2003. He was a four-time All-SEC selection and still holds the Vanderbilt records for career doubles wins (87) and is second in combined wins (176). He was ranked as high as No. 17 nationally in singles and No. 4 nationally in doubles during his collegiate career. During his junior career, Brown was ranked No. 1 nationally in doubles in the USTA Boys 18 rankings and in the top 10 nationally in singles.

“I am very excited for the opportunity for me and my family to be back in Charlottesville and to be part of the UVA tennis family again,” Brown said. “It is an honor and privilege to be wearing the Orange and Blue and to be working alongside Andres Pedroso and the women’s tennis coaching staff in continuing the culture of success of Virginia Tennis. I was very fortunate to gain valuable experience and insight from my five years as a part of the University of Virginia men’s tennis coaching staff (alongside Brian Boland, Andres and Dustin Taylor) and to be a part of two national championship teams.

“With this position, my main objective will be to assist Andres in enhancing the culture and world-class experience of the student-athletes in the program. I would like to thank the coaching staff and players at the Junior Tennis Champions Center for their support in helping me grow as a coach and mentor over the past two years. I would also like to thank my wife Kate and daughter Samantha for their love and support.”

Brown will begin his duties at Virginia on August 14.