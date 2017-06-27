 jump to example.com

Scott Brown named assistant men’s tennis coach at UVA

Published Tuesday, Jun. 27, 2017, 9:08 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Virginia director of tennis and head men’s tennis coach Andres Pedroso announced the hiring of Scott Brown as assistant men’s tennis coach on Tuesday (June 27).

uva tennisBrown previously served as a volunteer assistant coach for the Cavaliers from 2010-15, working alongside then-assistant coach Pedroso in four of his five seasons in Charlottesville. During Brown’s previous stint at UVA, the Cavaliers won five ACC championships, two NCAA championships (2013 and 2015) and two ITA National Team Indoor titles (2011 and 2013). Also under Brown’s tutelage, Ryan Shane won the 2015 NCAA singles title and Jarmere Jenkins and Mac Styslinger won the 2013 NCAA doubles championship.

Since leaving Virginia following the 2015 season, Brown has served as the senior high performance coach at the Junior Tennis Champions Center in College Park, Md., where he has been responsible for coaching and mentoring up-and-coming male tennis players at the national and international junior level.

“I am beyond excited that Scott Brown will be returning to the University of Virginia as our new men’s assistant coach,” Pedroso said.  “Scott brings to our program a full understanding of our culture, our developmental system and the service mentality that our coaching staff has always represented towards our student-athletes and the UVA tennis community.  He was a tremendous leader for our program for five years when our team reached the NCAA semifinals all five seasons and won two NCAA titles.  Coach O’Leary and I are absolutely thrilled to work together with Scott in maximizing the potential of our UVA tennis student-athletes, both in the classroom and on the court.”

A 2005 graduate of Vanderbilt, Brown helped the Commodores to the NCAA Tournament final and the SEC championship in 2003. He was a four-time All-SEC selection and still holds the Vanderbilt records for career doubles wins (87) and is second in combined wins (176). He was ranked as high as No. 17 nationally in singles and No. 4 nationally in doubles during his collegiate career. During his junior career, Brown was ranked No. 1 nationally in doubles in the USTA Boys 18 rankings and in the top 10 nationally in singles.

“I am very excited for the opportunity for me and my family to be back in Charlottesville and to be part of the UVA tennis family again,” Brown said. “It is an honor and privilege to be wearing the Orange and Blue and to be working alongside Andres Pedroso and the women’s tennis coaching staff in continuing the culture of success of Virginia Tennis.  I was very fortunate to gain valuable experience and insight from my five years as a part of the University of Virginia men’s tennis coaching staff (alongside Brian Boland, Andres and Dustin Taylor) and to be a part of two national championship teams.

“With this position, my main objective will be to assist Andres in enhancing the culture and world-class experience of the student-athletes in the program.  I would like to thank the coaching staff and players at the Junior Tennis Champions Center for their support in helping me grow as a coach and mentor over the past two years. I would also like to thank my wife Kate and daughter Samantha for their love and support.”

Brown will begin his duties at Virginia on August 14.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
UVA’s Thai-Son Kwiatkowski named ACC Men’s Tennis Scholar-Athlete of the Year
Thai-Son Kwiatkowski wins NCAA Men’s Tennis Singles Championship
Men’s tennis: Virginia wins NCAA Men’s Tennis Championship
Men’s tennis: Virginia downs Ohio State to advance to NCAA Final
Men’s tennis: No. 2 Virginia advances to NCAA Semifinals, tops Texas
Men’s tennis: No. 2 Virginia advances to NCAA Round of 16
Men’s tennis: No. 2 Virginia downs Monmouth 4-0 in NCAA First Round
Men’s tennis: No. 2 UVA hosts NCAA Regional this weekend
Guilbeau resigns as Virginia head women’s tennis coach
Virginia crowned 2017 ACC men’s tennis champions
Men’s tennis: No. 4 UVA tops No. 11 North Carolina, 4-3
Men’s tennis: No. 3 UVA falls 5-2 at No. 1 Wake Forest
Men’s tennis: #1 UVA wins ITA National Team Indoor Championship
UVA advances to ITA Indoors Championship
Men’s tennis: No. 1 UVA downs No. 7 UCLA 4-0
Men’s tennis: No. 1 UVA pens ITA Indoors with 4-0 win
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 