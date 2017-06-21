 jump to example.com

Schools statewide earn top honors from youth traffic-safety program

Published Wednesday, Jun. 21, 2017, 10:59 pm

Lt. Col. Tracy S. Russillo, Deputy Superintendent of the Virginia State Police, gave the keynote address for the annual Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety awards banquet on Wednesday at James Madison University, in the Madison Union Ballroom.

virginiaRussillo honored schools, students, teachers, and law enforcement from across Virginia who demonstrated exemplary efforts during the 2016-2017 school year to encourage safe driving and passenger safety among teenagers.

The majority of awards presented recognized school-based YOVASO clubs and their student members, such as the youth leadership awards and club honorary awards. Several awards were presented to law enforcement officers, teachers, and school administrators who have supported the YOVASO peer-to-peer safe driving programs at the local and/or state level.

The prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award, which will be known as the Steve D. Goodwin Lifetime Achievement Award, in honor and recognition of YOVASO’s founder; was presented to Colonel W. Steven Flaherty, Superintendent of the Virginia State Police for demonstrating a lifelong commitment to youth traffic safety and the prevention of crashes, injuries, and fatalities among young drivers and passengers.

A Partnership Award was presented to the State Farm for their support and dedication to YOVASO and youth traffic safety.

The theme for the 2017 Awards Ceremony is “Under the Sea,” Making a Splash for Traffic Safety. Awards were presented in 18 categories.  A list of award recipients is attached.

YOVASO is Virginia’s peer-to-peer education and prevention program for teen driver safety. YOVASO is a program of the Virginia State Police and is funded by a grant from the Virginia DMV Highway Safety Office.  YOVASO has existed since 2001 and works with high and middle schools across the commonwealth to improve young driver and passenger safety.

