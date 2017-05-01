School safety patrollers throughout the Commonwealth honored

As the 2016/2017 school year begins its final quarter, the Mid-Atlantic Foundation for Safety and Education and AAA Mid-Atlantic honored 10 deserving students at this year’s Outstanding AAA School Safety Patrol Awards Luncheon in Richmond.

The Foundation received dozens of applications from schools throughout the Commonwealth and selected the top 10 nominees. The winners excelled in the areas of leadership, dependability, character and academics. These 10 extraordinary students each received a $100 gift card and plaque from the Mid-Atlantic Foundation for Safety and Education.

“Every student involved in the School Safety Patrol program plays a key role in keeping their fellow classmates safe,” stated Haley Glynn, Traffic Safety Community Educator for the Mid-Atlantic Foundation for Safety and Education, “It is an honor to recognize the patrollers that have gone above and beyond the call of duty. These 10 students truly exemplify the leadership skills we look for in great safety patrollers, and I know they are destined to go on to do bigger and better things.”

The School Safety Patrol program began in 1920 in Chicago, Illinois. Today, there are nearly 600,000 students who serve as safety patrollers throughout the United States helping make schools safer; over 93,000 alone are in Mid-Atlantic territory.

Outstanding School Safety Patrol Award Recipients:

Razia “Grace” Anjum- Sunnyside Elementary School, Dinwiddie County Public Schools

Daija Brown- Oak Grove Elementary School, Richmond Public Schools

Dienasha Cooper- George Mason Elementary School, Richmond Public Schools

Ian Esperon- Thomas C. McSwain Elementary School, Staunton City Schools

Riley Houtz- Gradin Court Elementary School, Roanoke City Public Schools

Devyn Ingerick- CC Wells Elementary School, Chesterfield County Public Schools

Sarah Judson- Ruby F. Carver Elementary School, Henrico County Public Schools

Kyndall Manns- Echo Lake Elementary School, Henrico County Public Schools

Jeily Rodriguez-Matute- Miles Jones Elementary School, Richmond Public Schools

Jacob Schulz- Clymore Elementary School, Augusta County Public Schools