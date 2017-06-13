 jump to example.com

Schedule change for overnight closures on Interstate 81 in Frederick County

Published Tuesday, Jun. 13, 2017, 3:44 pm

An additional night of ramp closures has been scheduled for northbound Interstate 81 exit 307 (Stephens City/Route 277) in Frederick County. The overnight ramp closures are scheduled for Wednesday, June 14, and Thursday, June 15. The Wednesday work has been added to due to equipment issues related to paving operations on northbound I-81.

interstate 81The northbound deceleration and acceleration ramps at exit 307 will be closed Wednesday and Thursday nights from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning. During these hours, the following detours will be in place:

  • Northbound I-81 drivers needing to access Route 277 at Stephens City will use Exit 302 and follow Route 11 north to Route 277.
  • Route 277 drivers needing to access northbound I-81 will follow Route 11 north and then Route 37 south to the I-81 interchange at exit 310 (Kernstown).

In addition to the ramp closures, northbound I-81 has alternating lane closures from mile marker 306.6 to 309.5 during overnight hours through June 23. The work primarily takes place Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Work may also occur Friday night from 10 p.m. to 9 a.m. and Sunday night from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. as needed due to weather delays. All work is weather permitting.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

