Schedule altered for Virginia-Notre Dame weekend series

The schedule for the Virginia-Notre Dame baseball series this weekend at Davenport Field has been altered because of a forecast for inclement weather. The series begins Friday (April 21) with a doubleheader starting at 4 p.m. Game 2 of the doubleheader will start approximately 40 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. The series will conclude at 4 p.m. Saturday (April 22). There will not be a game played Sunday.

ACC game-management protocol stresses that every effort should be made to complete all three games in a conference series. With a high probability for inclement weather, this change will give the teams the best opportunity to complete the series.

Separate tickets will be required for each game of Friday’s doubleheader. Tickets for the Friday UVA-Notre Dame game will be accepted for the first game of the doubleheader on Friday. Tickets for the Sunday UVA-Notre Dame game will be accepted for Game 2 of the Friday doubleheader. Tickets for the Saturday UVA-Notre Dame game will be accepted for the Saturday game as scheduled. Gates open one hour prior to first pitch.

Fans with tickets for the Friday or Sunday games that cannot attend the rescheduled games Friday may: (a) exchange their ticket in advance for a General Admission ticket to any other regular season game by calling the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office at (800) 542-8821 during regular business hours, Monday through Friday, 9 am to 5 pm., or (b) bring their ticket stubs to the gate for General Admission seating at any remaining regular season home game, subject to seat availability at the time of arrival or (c) exchange their ticket for a General Admission ticket to a Virginia men’s lacrosse, women’s lacrosse, men’s soccer, women’s soccer, and/or volleyball games within the calendar year based on availability. This exchange can happen through the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office in advance or at the ticket window of that facility on game day.

Parking will be available in the University Hall, McCue and John Paul Jones Arena lots all weekend.

The series airs on ACC Network Extra, which is available to authenticated subscribers of ESPN3 through WatchESPN and the ESPN app. WINA 1070-AM/98.9-FM has the radio broadcast for the second game Friday as well as the Saturday contest, with online links available at VirginiaSports.com and WINA.com. Links to live statistics also can be found on VirginiaSports.com.

Virginia baseball fans are encouraged to sign up for a text messaging service to stay updated on date and time changes for home games. To sign up, text UVABASE to 79516. Standard text messaging rates apply.