 jump to example.com

SCC warns Virginians to be wary of online binary options schemes

Published Tuesday, Sep. 26, 2017, 9:26 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

The State Corporation Commission cautions Virginians to be wary of online binary options schemes which, at best, are a big gamble and, at worst, can be outright scams.

moneyMuch like bets, binary options are short-term, all-or-nothing investment contracts in which the investor predicts the value of an underlying asset (currency, stock, etc.) at a predetermined time or date in the future. If the investor correctly predicts the asset price at the end of the contract, the investor is supposed to receive the payout agreed upon in the contract.  If the investor is incorrect, there is no payout and the investor loses the amount invested in the binary option.

As binary option platforms proliferate, securities regulators are seeing an uptick in complaints. In many cases, the internet-based platforms upon which binary options rely are unregistered or otherwise not in compliance with regulatory requirements.

“Like the flip of a coin, it’s heads you win, tails you lose with binary options,” said Ron Thomas, director of the SCC’s Division of Securities and Retail Franchising. “Educate yourself and understand the risks of binary options and other investment opportunities before you invest and know where to turn for help,” Thomas said.

In some cases, even when virtual investors see gains, they cannot collect their profits since the profits aren’t real or the firms offering these investments refuse to pay. Other complaints involve unauthorized charges found on credit cards used to invest through a binary options website or representatives demanding excessive fees when withdrawal requests are made.

In binary options schemes, it is common for scammers to target an investor a second time by claiming to be affiliated with a government agency that can, for a fee, help the investor recover money lost in the initial scam. This is called a “reload.”

Warning signs of binary options include unsolicited investment offers, high-pressure sales tactics, requests for personal information and a lack of information provided about the investment or the offering firm.

Offering investment services or products, whether online or in person is subject to state and/or federal regulatory oversight. Thomas urges Virginians to hang up on aggressive cold callers and not allow themselves to be pressured to make rushed decisions about investments they don’t understand.

“Contact the SCC’s Division of Securities and Retail Franchising to check that both the seller and investment are registered. If they are not, don’t invest. If you suspect you are the victim of fraud, report it to your state securities regulator immediately,” Thomas said.

For more information, call the SCC’s Division of Securities and Retail Franchising in Richmond at (804) 371-9051 or toll-free (in Virginia) at 1-800-552-7945.  You may also visit the division’s website at www.scc.virginia.gov/srf/ or visit the North American Securities Administrators Association’s website at www.nasaa.org/43192/informed-investor-advisory-binary-options/.

   
Discussion
 
Highlights

Hurricane Maria to deliver glancing blow to North Carolina this week

Hurricane Maria will come close enough to North Carolina to trigger gusty winds and rain, while unleashing dangerous seas elsewhere along the East Coast this week.

AAA: Gas prices trending downward

Gas prices in the Mid-Atlantic region continue to drop slowly but will not drop as quickly as they rose following Hurricane Harvey’s landfall last month.

Skyline Drug Task Force touts new online tool to combat illicit drug sales

Law enforcement officials from across the region gathered in Waynesboro Thursday to talk up ReportADrugDealer.com, an online reporting tool being used to combat illicit drug sales.

Cliff Hyra: Libertarian reaches out to undecideds in Virginia governor race

Cliff Hyra, the Libertarian candidate for governor, was technically at Tuesday’s Virginia gubernatorial candidate debate.

UVA Football Notebook: Mid-semester grades

OK, it’s not quite mid-semester, with a third of the 2017 UVA football season in the books, but with a bye week, now is a good time to assess.

   
Recent Posts
Hearing aids can be a big help
Flu shots offered at local Saturday clinics
New MA in Education program director at EMU has wealth of experience
W&L to host Eclectic Potpourri recital
Astronaut Mark Kelly to speak at Bridgewater College
Last-second goal lifts #9 UVA past Davidson
Virginia observes Farm-to-School Week
McAuliffe to join Capital Region joint marketing mission to Canada
Sen. Mark Warner on Graham-Cassidy healthcare bill
McAuliffe honored by LGBTQ community at PrideFest
Waynesboro teen totals stolen car
Absentee voting underway for November general election
Field hockey: No. 4 Virginia shuts out Pacific, 6-0
ACC Football News and Notes: Week 5
UVA Football Notebook: Mid-semester grades
ACC football game times, TV networks for Oct. 5-7
   
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 