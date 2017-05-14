 jump to example.com

SCC sets schedule to consider two Dominion Energy rate requests

Published Sunday, May. 14, 2017, 1:19 pm

The SCC will hold two hearings in June to receive public testimony in two cases involving rate adjustments proposed by Dominion Energy Virginia.

dominion virginia powerThe first request to be considered by the SCC in case PUR-2017-00058 is a proposed increase in the company’s fuel rate, the portion of the electric bill that pays for the cost of fuel used to generate electricity and power purchased from other utilities and power producers.

The revised fuel rate of 2.383 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh) will be placed into effect for usage on and after July 1, 2017.  If approved by the SCC, the fuel factor adjustment will increase the typical monthly residential bill for a customer using 1,000 kWh by $4.12.  Public comments are due June 13, 2017.  A public hearing in Richmond is scheduled for June 14 at 10 a.m.

In case PUR-2017-00057, the SCC will consider a proposed rate adjustment to recover costs primarily for electric transmission service provided to Dominion Energy Virginia by a regional transmission entity.  If approved, the typical monthly bill of a residential customer using 1,000 kWh per month would decrease by $2.07 on September 1, 2017.

The proposed adjustment for transmission costs would offset almost half of the increase due to the revised fuel factor, with the net effect of the two adjustments being an increase of $2.05 in the typical monthly bill illustrated above.  Public comments in case PUR-2017-00057 are due June 22, 2017.  A hearing is scheduled for June 29 at 10 a.m.

The hearings will be held in the SCC’s courtroom on the second floor of the Tyler Building, 1300 East Main Street in downtown Richmond.  Persons wishing to comment at the hearings should arrive early and notify the SCC bailiff.

Written comments on any of these requests may be sent to the Clerk of the State Corporation Commission, Document Control Center, P.O. Box 2118, Richmond, Virginia 23218-2118.  Please refer to the proper case number.

Persons desiring to submit comments electronically may do so at the SCC’s website at www.scc.virginia.gov/case.  Click on the PUBLIC COMMENTS/NOTICES link, find the correct case number, and hit the SUBMIT COMMENTS button for that specific case.

