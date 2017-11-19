SCC sets March 2018 hearing on Massanutten water rates

The State Corporation Commission has scheduled a local public hearing in March 2018 in Harrisonburg regarding an application by Massanutten Public Service Corporation to increase its water and sewer rates for its customers in Rockingham County.

For the convenience of Massanutten customers, the SCC will take the testimony of public witnesses on Thursday, March 1, 2018, at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Fire and Rescue Training Rooms, Rockingham County Administration Center, 20 East Gay Street, Harrisonburg.

The hearing will continue in Richmond on Tuesday, March 27, 2018, at 10 a.m. in the Commission’s second floor courtroom located in the Tyler Building at 1300 East Main Street.

Any person wishing to comment at these hearings should arrive early and sign in with the SCC bailiff.

Written comments on the proposal must be submitted by March 20, 2018. All correspondence should be sent to the Clerk of the State Corporation Commission, Document Control Center, P.O. Box 2118, Richmond, Virginia 23218-2118, and refer to case number PUR-2017-00069.

Persons desiring to submit comments electronically may do so at the SCC’s website: www.scc.virginia.gov/case. Click on the PUBLIC COMMENTS/NOTICES link and then the SUBMIT COMMENTS button for case number PUR-2017-00069.