SCC seeks public input on Dominion Energy, Appalachian Power IRPs

The State Corporation Commission will hold two hearings in September to receive public testimony on the Integrated Resource Plans filed by Dominion Energy Virginia and Appalachian Power Company.

An IRP is a document developed by an electric utility that provides a forecast of its load obligations and a plan to meet those obligations by supply side and demand side resources over a 15-year period. According to the Code of Virginia, an IRP should promote reasonable prices, reliable service, energy independence, and environmental responsibility. The SCC determines whether the IRP is reasonable and in the public interest.

In case PUR-2017-00051, the SCC will consider the IRP submitted by Dominion Energy Virginia. Public comments are due on September 18, 2017. A public hearing in Richmond on the plan is scheduled for September 25 at 1 p.m.

In case PUR-2017-00045, the SCC will consider the IRP submitted by Appalachian Power Company. Public comments are due on September 21, 2017. A public hearing is scheduled for September 28 at 10 a.m.

The hearings will be held in the SCC’s courtroom on the second floor of the Tyler Building, 1300 East Main Street in downtown Richmond. Persons wishing to comment at the hearings should arrive early and notify the SCC bailiff.

Written comments on the plans may be sent to the Clerk of the State Corporation Commission, Document Control Center, P.O. Box 2118, Richmond, Virginia 23218-2118. Please refer to the proper case number.

Persons desiring to submit comments electronically may do so at the SCC’s website at www.scc.virginia.gov/case. Click on the PUBLIC COMMENTS/NOTICES link, find the correct case number, and select the SUBMIT COMMENTS button for the applicable case.

