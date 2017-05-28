 jump to example.com

SCC lowers Virginia-American water rate increase, orders refunds

Published Sunday, May. 28, 2017, 10:14 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

The State Corporation Commission has approved a rate increase for customers of Virginia-American Water Company that is $3.5 million less than the company originally requested.  Customers served by the company in Alexandria, Hopewell, Prince William County and parts of the Northern Neck have been paying higher interim rates since April 1, 2016, and are due a refund, with interest, as a result of the SCC’s final order.

newspaperThe company originally sought an increase of nearly $8.7 million, an annual operating revenue increase of 18.4 percent.  Each of the company’s operating districts experienced varying rate adjustments.

The SCC has determined that an increase of approximately $5.2 million is just and reasonable.  The company will promptly refund, with interest, all revenues collected under the interim rate based on the company’s original request.

Typically, refunds appear as a credit on the bills of current customers.  The company has until August 31 to complete the refunds.

For the Alexandria system, the Commission is permitting the company to submit an application to implement a three-year pilot program to establish a special service charge for water system infrastructure improvements.  If approved, the so-called Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Service Charge would appear as a separate line item on the monthly bill.  The company can file for such a rate rider on or after June 1.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Miniaci added to VMI men’s soccer coaching staff
United Way make investments in local impact areas
American Shakespeare Center Summer/Fall Season is serious fun
Staunton District Traffic Alerts: May 29-June 2
Nonnative catfish not primary driver of American shad declines in James River
Virginia military veterans speak out against fracked gas pipelines
Dinner Diva: Diet-friendly snack ideas and restaurant tips
Route 29 Solutions Traffic Alerts: May 29-June 2
Squirrels snap skid with seven-run ninth
Late surge powers Blue Rocks past P-Nats
Hillcats win another 5-4 thriller against Salem
Carroll, Kenon join VMI basketball coaching staff
Warner cosponsors legislation to boost public participation at FERC
Virginia Tech designated NSA Center for Academic Excellence in Cyber Operations
Lickinghole Creek Craft Brewery to create 59 new jobs in Lynchburg
Virginia State Police mourns line of duty death of Special Agent Michael Walter
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 