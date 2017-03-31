 jump to example.com

Save Our Towns season finale: Harrisonburg embraces immigrants

Published Friday, Mar. 31, 2017, 10:06 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

harrisonburgHarrisonburg’s decades-long effort to welcome refugees and political asylum-seekers helped create conditions for it to become one of the fastest-growing cities in Virginia, according to Mayor Deanna Reed and other city leaders.

The Save Our Towns Example of Awesome story shows how Harrisonburg, outspokenly proud of its foreign-born population, supported nonprofits that have ensured immigrants’ welcome and contributed to their success.

Also in the episode, a meeting of the minds takes place in the tiny town of Cleveland. The Southwest Virginia town – the focus of month-by-month updates on Save Our Towns – now heads into the homestretch to meet deadlines to deploy $2 million in grant money.

In Maxwell’s Number, graduate student Maxwell Vandervliet of New York City, a master’s student of urban and regional planning in the College of Architecture and Urban Studies, employs an equine metaphor to illustrate manufacturing.

This month’s project from Virginia Cooperative Extension is more than a cattle call, as it features the work of Scott Jessee in Russell County. Also, a West Virginia University expert weighs in with a word of warning for mayors.

Save Our Towns, created and produced by Outreach and International Affairs, is a series of monthly video episodes designed for mayors in small towns and other leaders who are working to improve the economic life of their communities.

Last year, Save Our Towns won two national communications awards, including the only U.S.-based contest exclusively judged by journalists and a Best Community Affairs award from PR Daily-Ragan. Earlier this year, the program took top honors in the annual competition of CASE, the Council for Advancement and Support of Education, in the region covering colleges and universities in the Southeast.

The series is scheduled to return for a fourth season in the fall.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Charlottesville City Market returns Saturday
MBU announces new scholarship for local students
Ashwood Boulevard, South Hollymead Drive closed at Route 29 overnight Friday
One lane closed on Interstate 64 east near Charlottesville this weekend for bridge work
Kaine, Wicker announce push for cybersecurity scholarships
Rural Virginia projects threatened under Trump budget?
Senate committee passes African American history commission bill
Virginians warned about IRS scam cloning Virginia State Police phone numbers
Christopher Newport polls: Democrat race a tossup, as is November
Fishburne Military School announces new five-day boarding
Game Notes: No. 16 UVA plays host to No. 2 Louisville this weekend
American Foundation for Suicide Prevention on death of Amy Bleuel, Founder of Project Semicolon
Ralph Northam: Planting seeds in 2017 Virginia governor race
Two children dead in horrible tractor-trailer crash in Buckingham County
Mark Warner remarks at Intelligence Committee hearing on Russia-election investigation
UVA study: Internet crystal ball can predict risk of heart disease, diabetes
Virginia Transit Association calls for bipartisan support of transit funding
Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Ralph Northam talks governor race
Virginia State Police investigating Buckingham County fatal crash
Derek Casey strong again: UVA rallies, tops VCU, 4-2
WTJU celebrates 60 years on-air this Saturday with special broadcast event
Bridgewater student receives national Major of the Year recognition
DataFest challenges students’ statistical and analytical smarts
Barnstorming tour aims to Roll Back Pollution
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 