Saturday UVA-Rutgers baseball game moved to 3 p.m. start time

The start time for the Saturday (Feb. 25) baseball game between #13 UVA and Rutgers at Davenport Field has been moved to 3 p.m. because of a forecast for inclement weather.

Free parking is available in the University Hall, John Paul Jones Arena and McCue Center lots.

Customers may purchase tickets by logging on to VirginiaSports.com. Tickets also will be sold at the Davenport Field ticket windows beginning one hour prior to each home game.

Fans may text UVABASE to 79516 to subscribe to alerts about Virginia baseball schedule changes and game updates because of inclement weather. Standard text message rates for your individual mobile plan apply. To cancel enrollment, text STOP to 79516.